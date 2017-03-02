SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 03/01/17 -- ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, held its annual Partner Event for the APAC region from February 28 to March 2, 2017 at JW Marriott, Bangkok, Thailand.

Event highlights included the announcement of APAC Business Partner Awards which recognize the investment partners made in working with the ALE product portfolio over the past 12 months and their achievement to deliver customized technology experiences that meet customers' needs. The winners included:

APAC Awards

APAC Communications Partner of the Year: ABS India Pvt. Ltd.

APAC Network Partner of the Year: Logic Solutions Inc.

APAC SMB Partner of the Year: Syntel Telecom Limited

APAC Hospitality Partner of the Year: Logic Solutions Inc.

APAC Cloud Partner of the Year: Nexon Asia Pacific

APAC Distributor of the Year: Exclusive Networks Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Regional Awards

China Networks Partner of the Year: Fortune Enterprise Information Communication Co., Ltd.

China Convergence Partner of the Year: Shanghai Xundi Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong Partner of the Year: INFA Systems Ltd.

Japan Partner of the Year: AXIO Corporation

Korean Partner of the Year: HanA IT, Inc.

NEA Communications Partner of the Year: ABS Telecom Inc.

SEA Network Partner of the Year: The Communication Solution Co. Ltd.

Reseller Award

APAC SMB Reseller of the Year: Telstra Business Centre Adelaide North

These awards are an acknowledgement of partner growth initiatives, innovation and collaboration opportunities with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solutions over the past year in addition to the revenue targets.

Congratulating the partners, Matthieu Destot, EVP, Global Sales & Marketing, ALE said, "Our industry is always evolving, and we would not be able to ride this wave without the support of our Business Partners. We rely on each of our partners to team with us as we follow the customer into a new realm of on-demand and service driven consumption. Congratulations to those partners that demonstrated outstanding achievement in 2016 as we look forward to more joint successes in 2017 and beyond."

