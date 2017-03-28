HOCHDORF Holding AG: Pflichtwandelanleihe erfolgreich platziert

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HOCHDORF Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung HOCHDORF Holding AG: Pflichtwandelanleihe erfolgreich platziert 28.03.2017 / 18:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

Medienmitteilung der HOCHDORF-Gruppe: Pflichtwandelanleihe erfolgreich platziert

Closing der Finanzierung

Hochdorf, 28. März 2017 - Die HOCHDORF Holding AG hat die Platzierung der Pflichtwandelanleihe erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Bisherige Aktionäre nutzten das Vorwegzeichnungsrecht rege.

Die Pflichtwandelanleihe der HOCHDORF Holding AG im Gesamtbetrag von CHF 218'490'000 konnte unter Federführung der Neuen Helvetischen Bank erfolgreich platziert werden. Ein Teil der Pflichtwandelanleihe im Betrag von CHF 131'005'000 wurde unter Ausschluss des Vorwegzeichnungsrechts der bestehenden Aktionäre für die teilweise Begleichung des Kaufpreises für die 51% Beteiligung an den Pharmalys-Gesellschaften verwendet.

Zudem haben die Aktionäre 44.8% der restlichen Pflichtwandelobligationen im Betrag von CHF 87'485'000 durch Ausübung ihrer Vorwegzeichnungsrechte gezeichnet. Die übrigen Pflichtwandelobligationen, für welche keine Vorwegzeichnungsrechte ausgeübt wurden, wurden durch ZMP Invest AG, Luzern (CHF 36.2 Mio.) und Innovent Holding AG, Wollerau (CHF 12.1 Mio.) erworben.

Die Aufnahme des provisorischen Handels an der SIX Swiss Exchange und die Liberierung der Pflichtwandelanleihe erfolgen am 30. März 2017.

Disclaimer Diese Medienmittelung ist weder ein Angebot zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von Wertpapieren oder Aktien von HOCHDORF Holding AG noch ein Emissionsprospekt im Sinne von Art. 1156 bzw. Art. 652a des Schweizerischen Obligationenrechts noch ein Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne des Kotierungsreglements der SIX Swiss Exchange. Eine Entscheidung über den Kauf oder die Ausübung von Wertpapieren ist ausschliesslich auf der Grundlage des Prospekts von HOCHDORF Holding AG vom 10. März 2017 zu treffen, der kostenlos bei Neue Helvetische Bank AG (Tel: +41 (0)44 204 56 19; Email: prospectus@nhbag.ch) und HOCHDORF Holding AG (Tel: +41 (0)41 914 65 62, Email: ir@hochdorf.com) bezogen werden kann. Zudem wird Investoren empfohlen, ihren Bank- oder Finanzberater zu konsultieren, bevor sie einen Anlageentscheid fällen.

This document is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities or shares of HOCHDORF Holding AG, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

The securities and HOCHDORF Holding AG shares have not been and will not be registered under the US securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The securities and the HOCHDORF Holding AG shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the securities or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities and the HOCHDORF Holding AG shares are being offered and sold only outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus to the public on the securities will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TQFNFRVXYD Dokumenttitel: HOCHDORF: Closing Plfichtwandelanleihe

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:

Die HOCHDORF-Gruppe mit Hauptsitz in Hochdorf erzielte im Jahre 2016 einen konsolidierten Brutto-Verkaufserlös von CHF 551.5 Mio. Sie ist eines der führenden Nahrungsmittel-Unternehmen der Schweiz und verfügte per 31.12.2016 über 630 Mitarbeitende. Aus natürlichen Rohstoffen wie Milch, Weizenkeimen und Ölsaaten gewonnen, leisten die HOCHDORF Produkte seit 1895 einen Beitrag zu Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden von Babys bis hin zu Senioren. Zu den Kunden zählen die Lebensmittelindustrie sowie der Gross- und Detailhandel. Die Produkte werden in über 90 Ländern verkauft. Die Aktien werden an der SIX Swiss Exchange in Zürich gehandelt (ISIN CH0024666528).

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: HOCHDORF Holding AG Siedereistrasse 9 6281 Hochdorf Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 914 65 65 Fax: +41 41 914 66 66 E-Mail: hochdorf@hochdorf.com Internet: www.hochdorf.com ISIN: CH0024666528 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

559143 28.03.2017 CET/CEST

ISIN CH0024666528

AXC0269 2017-03-28/18:01