Airopack Technology Group AG: Changes to the Board of Directors and Publication of Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 10 May 2017

Airopack Technology Group AG -

Changes to the Board of Directors and Publication of Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 10 May 2017

Baar, 5 April 2017 - The Board of Directors of Airopack Technology Group AG ('ATG") has published the invitation for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held in Baar on 10 May 2017 at 10.00 hrs. The invitation contains the Agenda and the Proposals of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to elect Mr. Christophe Villemin as new member of the Board. Mr. Villemin is an Operating Partner with Apollo Global Management since January 2015. He serves on the Board of Directors of Latecoere SA, a leading tier one supplier in the Aerospace sector. Prior to being engaged by Apollo, Mr. Villemin was President of Constellium Aerospace and Transportation and President of Rio Tinto Alcan Rolled Products. Upon election he will also be proposed as a new member of the ATG's Nomination and Compensation Committee.

Mr. Lorenzo Levi, who joined the board of Directors of ATG in July 2016 following the entry of the Apollo Funds in our share capital, has informed the Board of Directors that he will not be seeking re-election at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 10 May 2017. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Airopack Technology Group AG, we would like to thank Mr. Levi for his valuable contribution during the past year, and we wish him all the best for the future.

All other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. These are :

- Mr. Antoine Kohler - Mr. Quint Kelders - Dr. Attila Tamer - Mr. Okko Filius - Mr. Robert Seminara - Mr. Ralf Ackermann

Extensive information on the proposed new and current members of the Board of Directors, can be found by following this link on our website http://www.airopackgroup.com/en/investor-relations/board-of-director s (English only).

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in Baar on 10 May 2017 at 10.00 hrs, with the full agenda including the details of the proposals of the Board of Directors, can be found by following this

link to our website http://www.airopackgroup.com/en/investor-relations/general-assembly (German

only, with English summary)

We also invite you to consult the 2016 Annual Report, which is available from today by following this link to our corporate website http://www.airopackgroup.com/en/investor-relations/reports .

For more information: Investors: Airopack Technology Group AG Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO Zugerstrasse 76b CH-6340 Baar TF: +31 416 300 800 E-Mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com E-Mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com www.airopackgroup.com

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly

Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium, an Global Research and Development Team and the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.

The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN:

CH0242606942). www.airopackgroup.com

