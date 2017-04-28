sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.04.2017 | 17:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

United States Alternative Sports Equipment Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022: Wearables and Cognitive Analytics and Women in Sports - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Alternative Sports Equipment Market By Type (Skating, Surfing, Mountain Biking, Archery Snowboarding & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The alternative sports equipment market in the US is anticipated to grow to over $ 13 billion by 2022

Skating equipment, such as skateboards, ice skates, roller skates, etc. held the major share in alternative sports equipment market in 2016, and it is anticipated that skating equipment would be the largest demand generator during the forecast period as well.

With increase in lifestyle disease due to obesity and stress, alternative sports have emerged as a viable substitute to mainstream sports such as football, basketball, etc. The US government, in collaboration with civil societies and the media, have come up with several initiatives to popularise alternative sports as a means of getting fit, both physically and mentally. Many of these initiatives revolve around the construction of parks and sports complexes and launching social media campaigns to further enhance the desirability of pursuing alternative sports.

Furthermore, women are being seen as untapped potential demand generators for such sports, and consequently, an increasing number of alternative sports equipment manufacturers are getting into creating equipment specifically for women, to broaden their consumer base. New technologies, such as 3D motion sensing are being adopted to track the user movements, as well as to attract the younger, tech savvy generation towards adopting alternative sports.

South region stood as the highest demand generator of alternative sports equipment and held a major revenue share in 2016, followed by West region of the country. Both the regions in the country have large population bases that understand the importance of an outdoor sport, which is the major reason as to why these regions are expected to dominate alternative sports equipment market in the US over the course of next five years.

United States Alternative Sports Equipment Market report discusses the following aspects:

  • United States alternative sports equipment market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - Skating, Surfing, Mountain Biking, Archery, Snowboarding and Others
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
  • Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments

  • Wearables & Cognitive Analytics
  • Social Media Campaigns
  • Women in Sports
  • Huge Demand during Holiday Seasons
  • Increasing Participation in Water Sports

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Alternative Sports Equipment Market Overview

5. Alternative Sports Equipment Market Outlook

6. United States Skating Equipment Market Outlook

7. United States Surfing Equipment Market Outlook

8. United States Mountain Biking Market Outlook

9. United States Archery Equipment Market Outlook

10. United States Archery Equipment Market Outlook

11. United States Snowboard Market Outlook

12. United States Other Alternative Sports Equipment Market Outlook

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends & Developments

15. Import & Export Analysis

16. United States Economic Profile

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Black Diamond Equipment, Inc
  • Boardriders, Inc
  • Cannondale Bicycle Corporation
  • Confluence Outdoor
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc.
  • K2 Corporation
  • Salomon S.A.S.
  • Sk8factory
  • Skis Rossignol S.A.
  • Tecnica Group S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/764mvc/united_states

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire