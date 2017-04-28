United States Alternative Sports Equipment Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022: Wearables and Cognitive Analytics and Women in Sports - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Alternative Sports Equipment Market By Type (Skating, Surfing, Mountain Biking, Archery Snowboarding & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The alternative sports equipment market in the US is anticipated to grow to over $ 13 billion by 2022

Skating equipment, such as skateboards, ice skates, roller skates, etc. held the major share in alternative sports equipment market in 2016, and it is anticipated that skating equipment would be the largest demand generator during the forecast period as well.



With increase in lifestyle disease due to obesity and stress, alternative sports have emerged as a viable substitute to mainstream sports such as football, basketball, etc. The US government, in collaboration with civil societies and the media, have come up with several initiatives to popularise alternative sports as a means of getting fit, both physically and mentally. Many of these initiatives revolve around the construction of parks and sports complexes and launching social media campaigns to further enhance the desirability of pursuing alternative sports.

Furthermore, women are being seen as untapped potential demand generators for such sports, and consequently, an increasing number of alternative sports equipment manufacturers are getting into creating equipment specifically for women, to broaden their consumer base. New technologies, such as 3D motion sensing are being adopted to track the user movements, as well as to attract the younger, tech savvy generation towards adopting alternative sports.

South region stood as the highest demand generator of alternative sports equipment and held a major revenue share in 2016, followed by West region of the country. Both the regions in the country have large population bases that understand the importance of an outdoor sport, which is the major reason as to why these regions are expected to dominate alternative sports equipment market in the US over the course of next five years.

United States Alternative Sports Equipment Market report discusses the following aspects:



United States alternative sports equipment market Size, Share & Forecast

alternative sports equipment market Size, Share & Forecast Segmental Analysis - Skating, Surfing, Mountain Biking, Archery, Snowboarding and Others

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Wearables & Cognitive Analytics

Social Media Campaigns

Women in Sports

Huge Demand during Holiday Seasons

Increasing Participation in Water Sports

