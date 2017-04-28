

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG's (CS) Chief Executive officer Tidjane Thiam said he believes that 2017 will be a positive year for the company.



'At the same time, significant geopolitical uncertainties remain. The French elections are now less uncertain but we still have the UK and German elections on the horizon. These factors have an impact on markets and on our clients,' Tidjane Thiam said.



Credit Suisse's compensation report was approved by just 57.98 per cent of shareholders' votes at the bank's annual meeting in Zurich.



Earlier this month, Credit Suisse Group said that its Chief Executive officer Tidjane Thiam and Executive Board voluntarily proposed a reduction of variable compensation by 40% and Board of Directors decides on no increase in total Board compensation for 2017.



