Supercapacitor Market Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion, Globally, by 2022 - Allied Market Research

GlobalSupercapacitor Marketis anticipated to account for $6.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2016 to 2022, according to new report published by Allied Market Research. Electronics segment dominated the market for supercapacitors in 2015. Asia-Pacific led the global market, accounting for a market share of over 35% in the same year.

Supercapacitor is a high-capacity electromechanical capacitor that stores 10100 times the power stored in normal electrolytic capacitors, and show zero resistance so it can rapidly charge and discharge. In electronic component taxonomy, supercapacitors are positioned between capacitors and batteries. Rise in industrialization is anticipated to increase the demand for supercapacitors in cranes, valves forklifts, and others. Furthermore, stringent government regulatory guidelines for pollution control is projected to fuel the growth of the market.

Moreover, to gain competitive leverage over others, the key market participants adopt various strategies. Companies enter into various agreements and partnerships such as supply & sales agreements and plant manufacture partnerships to serve their customers in a better manner and increase their market outreach.

Based on module, the supercapacitors market is segmented into less than 10 volts module, 1025 volts module, 2550 volts module, 50100 volts module, and above 100 volts module. Among all products based on module, 10 volts to 25 volts module supercapacitors generated the highest revenue in 2015. However, above 100 volts module supercapacitors segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period.

Automotive can be subsegmented into cars, buses, train, and autos. Industrial is divided into cranes, valves, mining, and smart grids. Nonvolatile RAM and UPS are subsegments of electronics. In 2015, the electronics segment held the largest market share, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance. North America is the second leading region in the supercapacitor market.

The major players profiled in this report are Maxwell Technologies (U.S.), Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ioxus Inc. (U.S.), LS Mtron (South Korea), Nesscap Co. Ltd. (Canada), NEC TOKIN Corporation (Japan), Elna Co. Ltd. (Japan), Seiko Instruments Inc. (Japan), and KORCHIP Corporation (South Korea).

