

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyonce has announced scholarships for young women to mark the celebration of the one-year anniversary of her super hit visual album 'Lemonade.'



Lemonade is Beyonce's sixth studio album, which was released on April 23, last year.



The American music diva said she decided to establish Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year 'to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.'



One scholarship each will be awarded to four colleges. Female incoming, current or graduate students pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies will be eligible for the scholarship, the amount of which is not disclosed.



The four educational institutions selected for participation are Spelman College, Berklee College of Music, Parsons School of Design and Howard University.



An R&B album that encompasses a variety of genres, Lemonade won the Grammy Awards in Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video categories.



Former First Lady Michelle Obama commended the 35-year-old singer's initiative. 'Always inspired by your powerful contributions @Beyonce. You are a role model for us all. Thank you for investing in our girls,' she said on Twitter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX