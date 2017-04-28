

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pew Research Center's recent findings on demographic trends show that just half of U.S. adults were married in 2015, down from 70 percent in 1950. As marriage has declined, the number in cohabiting relationships (living with an unmarried partner) rose 29 percent between 2007 and 2016, from 14 million to 18 million. The increase was especially large among those ages 50 and older: 75 percent in the same period. The 'gray divorce' rate - divorces among those 50 and older - roughly doubled between 1990 and 2015.



Another finding is that women accounted for 46.8 percent of the U.S. labor force in 2015, similar to the share in the European Union.



Growth in the United States' working-age population (those ages 25 to 64) will be driven by immigrants and the U.S.-born children of immigrants, at least through 2035.



The U.S. admitted 84,995 refugees in fiscal year 2016, the most since 1999, the PEW study found. More than half resettled in one of just 10 states, with the largest numbers going to California and Texas. And almost half (46 percent) of the fiscal 2016 refugees were Muslim, the highest number for any year since refugees' self-reported religious affiliation became publicly available in 2002.



