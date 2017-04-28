Copenhagen, 2017-04-28 17:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No. 9/2017



ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a global leading facility services provider, announced the acquisition of the leading US food services company Guckenheimer on 4 April 2017 (Company Announcement No. 6). The acquisition has now been completed.



Jeff Gravenhorst, ISS Group CEO, said:



"I'm proud to welcome all customers and employees of Guckenheimer to ISS. This is a very important acquisition for ISS. We are instantly growing our North America business by 50% and we are increasing our global food service and catering business by 20%. We will now commence the process of making Guckenheimer a part of the ISS family."



The acquisition will not impact ISS' previously communicated outlook for the financial year 2017.



About ISS The ISS Group was founded in Copenhagen in 1901 and has grown to become one of the world's leading Facility Services companies. ISS offers a wide range of services such as: Cleaning, Catering, Security, property and Support Services as well as Facility Management. Global revenue amounted to DKK 79.1 billion in 2016 and ISS has approximately 500,000 employees and activities in 74 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Pacific, serving thousands of both public and private sector customers. For more information, visit www.issworld.com. About Guckenheimer Guckenheimer is a premier on-site corporate restaurant management and food services company. Our clients include many of America's most respected corporations and institutions. For more than fifty years, our talented Guckenheimer chefs have created delicious delicacies for America's greatest companies. Our innovative menus are uniquely designed for each site, promoting creativity in our clients and our chefs alike. We select only the freshest ingredients with the most extraordinary and authentic flavors. For more information, visit www.guckenheimer.com.



