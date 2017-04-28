

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has decided to end the practice of overbooking flights, the airline's CEO Gary Kelly said Thursday.



'The company has made the decision that we'll cease to overbook going forward. We've been taking steps over the last several years to prepare ourselves for this anyway,' Kelly said on CNBC.



The airline's plan to end overbooking could be implemented from May 8, according to a Southwest spokeswoman. The airline will thus join JetBlue, which does not overbook flights.



Earlier in April, a video showing a passenger being violently dragged off a United Airlines flight sparked outrage on social media and highlighted the airline industry's controversial practice of overbooking flights. The airline has now reportedly reached a settlement with the passenger for an undisclosed amount.



On Thursday, United said it will offer up to $10,000 to passengers who voluntarily give up their seats on oversold flights, one of the ten changes the airline is adopting after a customer was dragged off a plane by security officers.



Overbooking of flights is a standard practice adopted by the airline industry in which they sell more tickets than the actual seats or capacity on a flight, in anticipation of cancellations.



