India Lithium-ion Battery (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate and Others) Market Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Lithium-ion Battery Market By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate and Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Automotive), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

According to India Lithium-ion Battery Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021, the market of lithium-ion battery in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 32% during 2016 - 2021.



Increasing disposable income, growing levels of pollution and surging demand for quality & uninterrupted power are few of the other major factors anticipated to boost the demand for lithium-ion batteries in India during 2016-2021. Moreover, increasing portable and stationary energy storage demand coupled with escalating number of solar & wind projects are some other factors expected to aid India lithium-ion battery market over the next five years. In addition, the government has announced tax exemption on electric vehicles powered by Li-ion batteries, which is anticipated to drive the market over the next five years.

Lithium Cobalt Oxide dominated India lithium-ion battery market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to growing demand for cellphones, cameras and laptops in the country. These batteries are widely being used in consumer electronics products due to their high specific energy properties, which make them suitable to be used as a power storage device.

India Lithium-ion Battery Market report discusses the following aspects of India lithium-ion battery market:



India Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate and Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Automotive), By Region

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Widespread Adoption of Lithium-Air Battery

Transparent Lithium-Ion Battery - The Next Big Thing

Increasing Power Density of Lithium-ion Battery

Rising Energy Density of Lithium-ion Battery

Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles

Competitive Landscape



Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

LG Chem, Ltd.

Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Limited

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

NEC India Private Limited

AmcoSaft India Limited

ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited

RajamaneTelectric Pvt. Ltd

Semyung India Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/98pkg9/india_lithiumion

