India Lithium-ion Battery (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate and Others) Market Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Lithium-ion Battery Market By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate and Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Automotive), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.
According to India Lithium-ion Battery Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021, the market of lithium-ion battery in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 32% during 2016 - 2021.
Increasing disposable income, growing levels of pollution and surging demand for quality & uninterrupted power are few of the other major factors anticipated to boost the demand for lithium-ion batteries in India during 2016-2021. Moreover, increasing portable and stationary energy storage demand coupled with escalating number of solar & wind projects are some other factors expected to aid India lithium-ion battery market over the next five years. In addition, the government has announced tax exemption on electric vehicles powered by Li-ion batteries, which is anticipated to drive the market over the next five years.
Lithium Cobalt Oxide dominated India lithium-ion battery market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to growing demand for cellphones, cameras and laptops in the country. These batteries are widely being used in consumer electronics products due to their high specific energy properties, which make them suitable to be used as a power storage device.
India Lithium-ion Battery Market report discusses the following aspects of India lithium-ion battery market:
- India Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate and Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Automotive), By Region
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Widespread Adoption of Lithium-Air Battery
- Transparent Lithium-Ion Battery - The Next Big Thing
- Increasing Power Density of Lithium-ion Battery
- Rising Energy Density of Lithium-ion Battery
- Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles
Competitive Landscape
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd
- Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.
- LG Chem, Ltd.
- Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Limited
- Sony India Pvt. Ltd.
- NEC India Private Limited
- AmcoSaft India Limited
- ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited
- RajamaneTelectric Pvt. Ltd
- Semyung India Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd
