TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSX VENTURE: HMT) announced today that the net income to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.01 million as compared to net income of $1.97 million for the year ended December 31, 2015.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Year ended (in millions) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 4.70 4.54 Net income - total 2.44 2.57 - for common shareholders 2.01 1.97 Net income per share for common 0.03 0.03 shareholders ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Halmont Properties Corporation invests directly in real estate and securities of companies with real estate interests.

This news release includes certain forward looking statements including management's assessment of the Company's future plans and operations based on current views and expectations. All statements other than statements of historic facts are forward looking statements. These statements contain substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements which represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

