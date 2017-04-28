Technavio's latest report on the global automotive alternator marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global automotive alternator market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on application (passenger cars, large commercial vehicles (LCVs), and medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV)) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive alternator market to grow to 104.4 million units by 2021, at a CAGR of almost 4% over the forecast period. Passenger cars are the key revenue generators of the automotive alternator market, occupying over 75% of the global market (2016 figures).

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive alternator market according to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

Penetration of smart charging alternators

Upgrade to 48V electrical architecture

Launch of compact and microcars with inflated engine capacity and advanced features

Penetration of smart charging alternators

"The addition of electronic components in modern vehicles has created a demand for powerful batteries. Automotive giants like Ford and BMW have adopted alternators in their vehicles to regulate the battery charge effectivelysays Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research.

Ford has introduced the power control module (PCM), and BMW has launched the intelligent alternator control (IAC) to manage the battery operations. The PCM monitors the temperature of the engine, battery, and the total electric demand, and charges the battery to provide the required power, while IAC is used to generate sufficient electricity to power a car's onboard electronic units during braking and overrun situations.

Upgrade to 48V electrical architecture

Stringent automotive regulations regarding the fuel economy and automotive emissions are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to upgrade their vehicles with 48V electric architecture. The upgraded 48V hybrid systems consist of hybrid powertrains, battery controllers, 48V lithium batteries, electric turbochargers, and AC/DC converters.

Europe displays the highest penetration of vehicles using 48V electrical architectures, contributing significantly to the automotive alternator market. Also, the 48V system provides power to items requiring high-power input such as adjustable shock absorbers, air conditioning compressors, and electric coolant pumps.

Launch of compact and microcars with inflated engine capacity and advanced features

"Automotive manufacturers are rebranding the perception of microcars and penetrating emerging markets such as Thailand, Russia, Brazil, and several European countries. The rising sale of these advanced microcars is expected to drive the market growthsays Praveen.

Automotive manufacturers such as Ford Motors, Daimler, and General Motors are upgrading their compact cars with additional features to penetrate the European market successfully. Also, the introduction of features usually available in premium cars in microcars is expected to increase its adoption further.

