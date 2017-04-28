Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Annual Financial Report NCSP Group Annual Financial Report 2016 Disclosed 28-Apr-2017 / 17:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NCSP Group Annual Financial Report 2016* 28 April 2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; Moscow Exchange: NMTP) hereby reports that Group's Annual Financial Report for 2016 was published today. The Group's Full Year 2016 Financial Results (initially published on April 3, 2017) are included as an Appendix to the Annual Financial Report for 2016. The Annual Financial Report for 2016 is available for viewing or downloading in pdf format at: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/annual_reports/ [1] A copy of the NCSP Group 2016 Annual Financial Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2] Click on or paste the above links into your web browser to view the report. *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2015. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: ACS TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4127 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 568985 28-Apr-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=737463fe32b6d06b40b22d20a326c38c&application_id=568985&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=568985&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

