

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two US soldiers were killed in attack in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, Thursday.



The Department of Defense announced Friday that Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, of Bloomington, Illinois, and Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, 23, of Kettering, Ohio, died as a result of small arms fire while they were engaged in dismounted operations. Both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia.



The incident is under investigation, the Pentagon said.



