India Teleshopping Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: Increasing Number of Mobile Applications & Websites - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Teleshopping Market By Operation Type (Dedicated Channels & Infomercials), By Product Type, By Payment Method (COD, Net Banking, Mobile Wallet, Debit/Credit Card) Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Teleshopping market in India is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.20% during 2016-2021.

Teleshopping market in India grew significantly over the past few years owing to, increasing disposable income, ease of shopping, rising television penetration in the country. Moreover, increasing offerings by private label brands at affordable prices, growing discounts and offers, coupled with rising working population are other factors driving teleshopping market in India. In addition, improving standard of living, coupled with changing consumers tastes and preference from traditional way of shopping to new and innovative forms.

In 2015, dedicated channels segments accounted for lions share in teleshopping market in the country, and is forecast to maintain its dominance through 2021, owing to 24 hours telecast, continuous announcement of various cashbacks/ discounts offers and branded products that are offered.

Cash on Delivery dominated India teleshopping market in 2015, and the same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to rising customer preference towards cash on delivery as a payment method, as customers do not have to pay anything at the time of order, and instead pay at the time of delivery, which also boost confidence of new and existing customers on teleshopping companies.

India Teleshopping Market report discusses the following aspects of the Teleshopping in India:



India Teleshopping Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Dedicated Channels & Infomercials), By Operation Type (Consumer Appliances, Apparel & Accessories, Home Furnishing, Hardware, Others), By Payment Method (Cash on Delivery, Net Banking, Mobile Wallet, Debit Card/Credit Card)

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends and Developments



Discounts and Cashbacks

Availability of Alternate Payment Methods

Increasing Number of Mobile Applications & Websites

Emergence of Branded Products

Rising Dedicated Channels

Competitive Landscape



Tv18 Home Shopping Network Limited

Naaptol Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd.

TVC Skyshop Ltd

SHOP CJ Network Pvt. Ltd.

DEN Snapdeal TV Shop

HBN Network Private Limited

Best Deal TV

Ace Teleshop Pvt. Ltd.

Telemart Shopping Network Pvt. Ltd.

Teleone Consumers Product Pvt. Ltd.

