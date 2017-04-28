Europlasma Announces the Availability of its 2016 Registration Document

BORDEAUX, France, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Availability of the 2016 Registration Document

Europlasma SA, the French company specialised in the design and operation of plasma solutions for renewable energy generation and hazardous waste recovery, announces that its 2016 Registration Document ("Document de Référence 2016") has been filed today with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) under the number D. 17-0457.

This document is available in French under the regulatory conditions and may be consulted/uploaded on the "Shareholders & Investors" page, under the "Regulated information" section on Europlasma website www.europlasma.com, as well as on the AMF website www.amf-france.org.

About EUROPLASMA

At the heart of environmental issues, Europlasma designs and develops innovative plasma solutions for renewable energy generation and hazardous waste recovery, as well as related applications for multi-sector companies wishing to reduce their environmental footprint.

Europlasma is listed on Alternext (FR0000044810-ALEUP). For more information: www.europlasma.com.

Shareholders contact :

Anne BORDERES - Communication Manger

Tel: +33(0)556-49-70-00 - contactbourse@europlasma.com

Investors & Financial Analysts: contactbourse@europlasma.com

Press contact:

Luc PERINET MARQUET - LPM STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

Tel: +33(0)144-50-40-35 - lperinet@lpm-corporate.com.

