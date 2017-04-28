

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc Shareholder Update 28 April 2017



The Company has today sent letters to all Shareholders updating them on the progress in respect of plans following the result of the General Meeting in January. The text of the letter is as follows:



'Dear Shareholder



As you will be aware from previous correspondence, on 19 January 2017, the Company ('Hazel 1') and its sister company, Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc ('Hazel 2') held General Meetings for Shareholders to vote on resolutions for the companies to continue as Venture Capital Trusts for the next five years.



Shareholders in your Company voted in favour of continuation, however shareholders of Hazel 2 voted against the resolution. The Board of Hazel 2 are therefore now obliged to produce proposals 'for the voluntary liquidation, reconstruction or other reorganisation' of Hazel 2. As the two companies operate closely together and hold an identical investment portfolio, your Board has been working closely with the Hazel 2 Board, seeking to ensure that any Hazel 2 proposals do not have a negative impact on Hazel 1 Shareholders.



The differing outcomes of the shareholder votes has presented a significant challenge to the Boards in developing proposals which both maintain Shareholder value and offer a satisfactory way forward for all Shareholders. The two Boards have so far engaged with a number of parties, including Hazel Capital, the Investment Advisor, who may be able to help to provide a satisfactory solution and work is ongoing with these parties to allow them to produce formal proposals. A consultant has been appointed to assist with this process, which is expected to take some time.



The Board believes that this work is likely to result in some proposals for Hazel 1 Shareholders in addition to those for Hazel 2 shareholders. We estimate that such proposals will be ready to be presented to Shareholders by August.



I look forward to updating you on the developments as they arise.



Yours sincerely



Michael Cunningham Chairman'



