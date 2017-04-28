Earlier today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided to halt the trading in the following product issued by Credit Suisse AG on STO Structured Products.



Short name ISIN --------------------------- ICUSINFRA1KCS XS1514698767 ---------------------------



The trading was halted since the instrument has been traded on the wrong segment and in the wrong currency. Correct segment should be STO Structured Products CCY and correct currency should be USD. Segment and currency will change to STO Structured Products CCY and USD with effect as of May 2, 2017. The trading will be resumed on May 2, 2017.



Please note that the short name will change with effect as of May 2, 2017 in accordance with below.



New short name Unchanged ISIN ------------------------------ ICUSINFRA1KCS1 XS1514698767 ------------------------------



Please see the attached document for information about the instrument.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=628754