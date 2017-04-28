TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Excel Funds Management Inc. ("Excel Funds") today announced that Itau USA Asset Management Inc. has been retained to provide sub-advisory services to Excel Investment Counsel Inc., Excel Funds' affiliate, in respect of a portion of Excel Emerging Markets Fund's portfolio. This appointment is to become effective on April 28, 2017.

Itau USA Asset Management Inc., the U.S. arm of Itau Asset Management ("Itau"), will be responsible for Excel Emerging Market Fund's Latin American-based investments. Itau is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil and has investment teams there as well as in New York, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago, Chile. Itau has a dedicated portfolio team led by Mr. Scott Piper, who is based in New York and is responsible for Itau's Latin America equity strategy.

About Excel Funds Management Inc.

Excel Funds is a multiple Lipper Award winner specializing in emerging markets. Founded in 1998 with the launch of the Excel India Fund, the largest and longest-running India-focused mutual fund in Canada, Excel Funds has become a true leader in the emerging markets investment space by offering a wide-range of innovative investment products that capture new growth opportunities.

Leveraging a best-in-class investment team and an unrivalled network of sub-advisers, Excel Funds has access to the knowledge base of over 500 local portfolio managers and 200 analysts around the world. Its on-the-ground sub-advisers and proprietary asset allocation models contribute to the firm being recognized as "The Authority in Emerging Markets". For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call our investor relations line at 1-888-813-9813 or visit our website at www.excelfunds.com.

Contacts:

Media & Information Contact:

Caroline Grimont

Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

905-624-7744

Caroline.grimont@excelfunds.com



