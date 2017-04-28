WARRENVILLE, IL--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Durham School Services -- a leading provider of student transportation -- has been awarded the contract to provide school bus transportation for Contra Costa County Office of Education Special Education programs.

Durham will operate 33 routes for students with special needs at the start of the 2017-18 school year. Preparations for a smooth start-up are underway.

"Durham School Services can trace its roots to a three-bus company serving students with special needs 100 years ago," said Tony Mancini, regional manager for Durham. "We have a long-standing history in providing safe transportation for our students, and we're looking forward to serving the students of CCCOE Special Education programs."

Terry Koehne, chief communications officer, noted that Durham's focus on safety is vital to serving the students of the County Office of Education.

"Durham's commitment to safety and their history of providing services to students with special needs were key factors in selecting them to serve our agency," said Koehne.

In addition to Contra Costa County, Durham operates in 14 locations across Northern and Southern California. Celebrating its centennial year, Durham safely transports more than 1 million students across the U.S. every day.

