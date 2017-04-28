Global Petroleum Resins Market - Analysis, Technologies and Forecasts to 2021 - Increase in Demand from Building and Construction Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global petroleum resins market to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Petroleum Resins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for green and sustainable resins. There is a strong preference in the developed economies such as Canada, the US, and Germany in the development petroleum resins that are eco-friendly in nature. Green sustainable petroleum resins and other related energy-saving resin systems are increasingly becoming popular in the developing regions along with the developed regions.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in demand from building and construction industry. The construction industry constitutes both economic and social development strategy and efforts. Energy, transportation, electricity, and telecommunication is vital for the accelerated development and modernization of a country. It is an endless process of progress, where development should be directed, accompanied, and trailed provision and maintenance of sufficient infrastructure facilities.

Key vendors



Arakawa Chemical Industries,

Eastman Chemical

ExxonMobil

Kolon Industries

Total Cray Valley

Other prominent vendors



Lesco Chemicals

ZEON CHEMICALS

Puyang Shenghong Chemical

Innova Chemical

Anglxxon Chemical Products

Shandong Landun Petroleum Resins

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Neville Chemical



