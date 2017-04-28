sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.04.2017 | 18:01
Global Petroleum Resins Market - Analysis, Technologies and Forecasts to 2021 - Increase in Demand from Building and Construction Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Petroleum Resins Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global petroleum resins market to grow at a CAGR of 7.33% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Petroleum Resins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for green and sustainable resins. There is a strong preference in the developed economies such as Canada, the US, and Germany in the development petroleum resins that are eco-friendly in nature. Green sustainable petroleum resins and other related energy-saving resin systems are increasingly becoming popular in the developing regions along with the developed regions.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in demand from building and construction industry. The construction industry constitutes both economic and social development strategy and efforts. Energy, transportation, electricity, and telecommunication is vital for the accelerated development and modernization of a country. It is an endless process of progress, where development should be directed, accompanied, and trailed provision and maintenance of sufficient infrastructure facilities.

Key vendors

  • Arakawa Chemical Industries,
  • Eastman Chemical
  • ExxonMobil
  • Kolon Industries
  • Total Cray Valley

Other prominent vendors

  • Lesco Chemicals
  • ZEON CHEMICALS
  • Puyang Shenghong Chemical
  • Innova Chemical
  • Anglxxon Chemical Products
  • Shandong Landun Petroleum Resins
  • Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
  • Neville Chemical

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 09: Market segmentation by geography

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3vm39w/global_petroleum

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire