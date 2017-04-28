Technavio analysts forecast the global tattoo removal marketto grow to USD 2,849.52 million by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 16% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005638/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global tattoo removal market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global tattoo removal market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product type (laser and surgical excision tattoo removal) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas is projected to generate both the highest revenue and maximum disposable income over the forecast period. The high disposable income among the consumers and well-established cosmetic surgery market are expected to drive the growth of the regional market segment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global tattoo removal market:

Rise in demand for laser based aesthetic procedures

Increase in number of people getting tattoos

Increase in number of surgeons

Rise in demand for laser based aesthetic procedures

"Advances in laser technology have created a plethora of applications in the aesthetic field, leading to a significant rise in the number of laser proceduressays Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Sales of medical laser systems have been spurred by the rapid growth in applications such as tattoo removal. The easy availability of picosecond lasers, such as PicoSure (Cynosure), and other advanced techniques, which use topical agents such as perfluorodecalin for Q-switched laser treatments for the removal of tattoos are greatly benefiting the market.

Increase in number of people getting tattoos

The popularity of tattoos worldwide has grown by more than 15% since 2007. The trend of getting tattooed is very common in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada. From the need for artistic expression to being influenced by TV shows, people opt to get tattooed for a variety of reasons. The rise in the number of people getting tattooed has also increased the need for tattoo removal, which is a positive driver for the market in focus. The rising demographic of potential customers for the tattoo removal market will increase the demand for various tattoo removal procedures.

Increase in number of surgeons

"Countries such as China, Japan, India, Brazil, and South Korea have the highest number of certified plastic and cosmetic surgeons. The relatively regulation free landscape of the cosmetic industry is allowing for the swift growth of the marketsays Amber.

Also, clinics in these countries offer aesthetic procedures at much more affordable costs when compared to other countries, which encourages medical tourism and prompts individuals from other countries to seek aesthetic procedures in these countries.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Supplement Market 2017-2021

Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market 2017-2021

Sex Toys Market in Japan 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like home, kitchen, and large applianceslab equipment, and outdoor gear. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005638/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com