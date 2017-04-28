Ossur Hf: Össur Hf: Össur's total share capital

Announcement from Össur hf. no. 34/2017

Reykjavik, 28 April 2017

According to Article 84 of the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, an issuer shall publish information on its total share capital on the last trading day of the month when the share capital has been decreased.

Össur's total share capital is ISK 437,162,725 nominal value divided into the same number of shares with a nominal value of ISK 1 each following the share capital decrease in April 2017. For further information, see the Company's announcement no. 29/2017 published on 11 April 2017.

