KBC Groep: KBC Group: Notification for bondholders of KBC IFIMA

Regulated information - 28 April 2017, outside trading hours

Following document is available on www.kbc.com:

- 2016 financial report of KBC IFIMA (www.kbc.com > Other KBC sites > Other Europe - part 1 > "KBC IFIMA in Luxemburg")

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

