The Chinese integrated solar specialist recorded a 1 billion yuan ($146 million) net loss for the 12 months to the end of December, from a loss of just CNY 434.7 million during the same period a year earlier.Revenue fell 25.8% year on year, to CNY 810 million ($117.5 million), according to audited results released to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Its loss per share for the year stood at CNY 0.69, from CNY 0.31 in 2015. These grim results are broadly in line with the "substantial" annual net loss Comtec Solar Systems forecast in early January. It attributed its poor performance to ongoing restructuring efforts, which have included writing down monocrystalline silicon production assets in Malaysia. Chinese monocrystalline silicon ...

