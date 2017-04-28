

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets endured a choppy day of trade Friday, fluctuating between small gains and losses throughout the session. The markets ended with mixed results after snapping a 6-session winning streak on Thursday. Investors seemed reluctant to make any major moves ahead of Monday's holiday.



Investors were confronted with a high volume of corporate earnings results and economic reports at the end of the trading week. Eurozone inflation accelerated more-than-expected in April, returning within the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.' The U.K. economy also expanded at the slowest pace in a year at the start of 2017.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.09 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.10 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.22 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.05 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.08 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.46 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.36 percent.



In Frankfurt, Bayer rose 0.53 percent as the pharmaceuticals and chemicals giant confirmed its outlook for 2017, citing significant sales and earnings growth achieved by Covestro in the first quarter.



Linde climbed 2.36 percent. The industrial gases company warned once again that its revenue growth could decline in the year ahead due to challenging market conditions.



Deutsche Post DHL Group advanced 1.93 percent after the mail and logistics group confirmed its ambitious targets for fiscal 2017 and beyond.



In Paris, Renault surged 3.69 percent after the carmaker reported a 25 percent rise in first-quarter revenue.



Sanofi rose 0.74 percent. The drug-maker confirmed its earnings outlook for the year after reporting significantly higher profit in its first quarter.



In London, Old Mutual fell 0.77 percent after the insurer said it had agreed to sell its 26 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Limited to its joint venture partner Kotak Mahindra Bank.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group climbed 4.74 percent after the bank reported its first quarterly profit since 2015.



Barclays sank 5.22 percent after posting a surprise drop in trading revenue.



UBS AG advanced 2.10 percent in Zurich after a turnaround in its wealth management business helped the Swiss bank to post a 79 percent jump in Q1 net profit.



Electrolux jumped 0.73 percent in Stockholm. The household-appliance maker reported a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter earnings amid an improving trend across all of its business.



Eurozone inflation accelerated more than expected in April, flash data from Eurostat showed Friday. Inflation rose to 1.9 percent in April from 1.5 percent in March. Economists had forecast the annual rate to rise to 1.8 percent.



Germany's retail sales recovered in March, provisional data of the Federal Statistical Office showed Friday. Retail sales grew 2.3 percent year-on-year in March, offsetting February's revised 2.3 percent fall. Sales were expected to grow 2.2 percent.



Germany's import prices increased at a slower pace in March, data published by Destatis showed Friday.



Import price inflation eased to 6.1 percent in March from a near six-year high of 7.4 percent in February.



Month-on-month, import prices fell 0.5 percent, in contrast to February's 0.7 percent increase. This was the first fall in seven months.



At the same time, export prices advanced 2.3 percent versus 2.5 percent increase in February. On a monthly basis, export prices remained flat in March, following a 0.2 percent rise.



French inflation accelerated slightly, as expected, in April, the provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday. Consumer price inflation rose marginally to 1.2 percent in April from 1.1 percent in March. The annual rate came in line with expectations.



France's consumer spending decreased for the second straight month in March, defying economists' expectations for an increase, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



Consumer spending dropped 0.4 percent month-over-month in March, following a 0.7 percent drop in February, revised from a 0.8 percent fall reported earlier. Meanwhile, it was forecast to rise by 0.1 percent.



The U.K. economy expanded at the slowest pace in a year at the start of 2017, preliminary estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew only 0.3 percent in the first quarter from prior three months. This was the slowest rate of growth since the first quarter of 2016.



UK home loan approvals declined more-than-expected to its lowest level in four months in March, figures from the British Bankers' Association showed Friday. The number of mortgages approved for house purchases fell to 41,061 from 42,247 in March. Economists had forecast 40,000.



UK house prices unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in April, driving the annual pace of growth to its lowest level in nearly four years, signaling that Britons may be tightening the purse strings due to a squeeze on real incomes.



The house price index fell 0.4 percent month-on-month after a 0.3 percent slump in March, results of the monthly survey by the Nationwide Building Society showed Friday. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent gain.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom ebbed in April, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Friday with an index score of -7. That was in line with expectations, and down from -6 in March.



Economic growth in the U.S. slowed by more than anticipated in the first three months of 2017, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased by 0.7 percent in the first quarter after jumping by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 1.2 percent.



A report released by MNI Indicators on Friday showed an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in the month of April. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer rose to 58.3 in April from 57.7 in March, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.



The continued increase by the business barometer came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to drop to 56.5.



After initially reporting an improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of April, the University of Michigan released revised data on Friday showing that sentiment was nearly flat. The report said the consumer sentiment index for April was downwardly revised to 97.0 from the preliminary reading of 98.0. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.



