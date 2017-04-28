

Sequa Petroleum N.V. ('Company') has received an approval from Olso Bors to extend the deadline to publish its 2016 annual report to 31 May 2017.



Contacts: Jacob Broekhuijsen, Chief Executive Officer +44(0)203-728-4450 or info@sequa-petroleum.com



