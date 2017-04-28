Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts" report to their offering.

Tough times continue in Eastern Europe, with poor job prospects forcing many to seek work abroad. This migration married with low birth rates mean that populations will fall in 15 of the 22 countries covered in the Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts report between 2016 and 2022.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: There will be a knock-on effect for the TV sector. The number of TV households will fall in 18 countries between 2016 and 2022 with the region's total declining by almost 2 million. Pay TV will struggle, losing 1 million subscribers over the same period.

Published in April 2017, this 188-page PDF and excel report combines two of last year's reports: Digital TV Eastern Europe Forecasts and the Eastern Europe Pay TV Operator Forecasts in one convenient place.

The report comes in four parts:

Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;

Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2022 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;

Country profiles and analysis for 22 territories;

Detailed forecasts for 22 countries, including 75 operators.

Companies Mentioned

Akado

Baltcom

Beeline/Vimpelcom

Bulsatcom

CT

Digi TV

Digitalb

ER Telecom

Elion

Inea

Invitel

Lattelecom

M:Tel

MinDig

Multimedia Polska

NC+

NTVPlus

Netia

Orion

Polsat

Primetel

RCS-RDS/Digi TV

Rostelecom

SBB

Siol TV

Skylink

TP/Orange

Telecom Romania

Telekom Srbija

Telemach

Total TV

Toya

Tricolor

Volia

Zala

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7h6bt8/eastern_europe

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005703/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Cable Television