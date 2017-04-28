Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts" report to their offering.
Tough times continue in Eastern Europe, with poor job prospects forcing many to seek work abroad. This migration married with low birth rates mean that populations will fall in 15 of the 22 countries covered in the Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts report between 2016 and 2022.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: There will be a knock-on effect for the TV sector. The number of TV households will fall in 18 countries between 2016 and 2022 with the region's total declining by almost 2 million. Pay TV will struggle, losing 1 million subscribers over the same period.
Published in April 2017, this 188-page PDF and excel report combines two of last year's reports: Digital TV Eastern Europe Forecasts and the Eastern Europe Pay TV Operator Forecasts in one convenient place.
The report comes in four parts:
Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;
Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2022 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;
Country profiles and analysis for 22 territories;
Detailed forecasts for 22 countries, including 75 operators.
