India Premium Motorcycles (500 to 800cc, 800 to 1600cc and >1600cc) Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Premium Motorcycles Market By Segment (500 to 800cc, 800 to 1600cc and >1600cc), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Premium motorcycle market in India is projected to exhibit a CAGR of -30% during 2016-2021, on account of growing trend of CKD and SKD assembly, launch of new model, coupled with declining average selling price and rising number of high net worth individual.



Market for premium motorcycles in India grew at a significant pace over the past few years, on account of rising inclination of people towards premium motorcycle, coupled with increasing penetration of international premium motorcycle companies such as Harley Davidson, Ducati, Triumph, etc., in the Indian market. Moreover, various companies are launching new motorcycle model in India, which offers consumers with more option to choose from.

Companies operating in India premium motorcycle market have also established their domestic assembly units in India, which has led to decline in the average selling price of premium motorcycles in the country. Furthermore, growing number of clubs and group for premium motorcycle riders are further expected to drive India premium motorcycle market during the forecast period.

India premium motorcycle market was dominated by southern and northern regions in 2015, and they are further expected to continue to dominate the market during forecast period as well, owing to growing demand for premium motorcycles, coupled with increasing number of motorcycle clubs and groups in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Chandigarh, etc.

Moreover, 500cc to 800cc premium motorcycle dominate the premium motorcycle market in 2015, and are further anticipated to maintain their dominance in the coming years, on account of competitive pricing, large number of options available, coupled with coupled with new models launched in CKD assembly plants, thereby reducing its average selling price.

India Premium Motorcycles Market report discusses the following aspects:



India Premium Motorcycles Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - 500cc to 800cc, 800cc to 1600cc and >1600cc

Market Analysis of Top 8 Cities

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Contracting Grey Market

Increasing Biking Culture

New Players Entering the Market

Upcoming Models

Declining Average Selling Prices

Competitive Landscape



H-D Motor Company India Private Limited

Triumph Motorcycles ( India ) Private Limited

) Private Limited India Kawasaki Motors Private Limited

DSK Hyosung Pvt. Ltd.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.

Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited

Polaris India Private Limited

Ducati India Private Limited

DSK Benelli India

BMW India Private Limited

