India Premium Motorcycles (500 to 800cc, 800 to 1600cc and >1600cc) Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Premium Motorcycles Market By Segment (500 to 800cc, 800 to 1600cc and >1600cc), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.
Premium motorcycle market in India is projected to exhibit a CAGR of -30% during 2016-2021, on account of growing trend of CKD and SKD assembly, launch of new model, coupled with declining average selling price and rising number of high net worth individual.
Market for premium motorcycles in India grew at a significant pace over the past few years, on account of rising inclination of people towards premium motorcycle, coupled with increasing penetration of international premium motorcycle companies such as Harley Davidson, Ducati, Triumph, etc., in the Indian market. Moreover, various companies are launching new motorcycle model in India, which offers consumers with more option to choose from.
Companies operating in India premium motorcycle market have also established their domestic assembly units in India, which has led to decline in the average selling price of premium motorcycles in the country. Furthermore, growing number of clubs and group for premium motorcycle riders are further expected to drive India premium motorcycle market during the forecast period.
India premium motorcycle market was dominated by southern and northern regions in 2015, and they are further expected to continue to dominate the market during forecast period as well, owing to growing demand for premium motorcycles, coupled with increasing number of motorcycle clubs and groups in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Chandigarh, etc.
Moreover, 500cc to 800cc premium motorcycle dominate the premium motorcycle market in 2015, and are further anticipated to maintain their dominance in the coming years, on account of competitive pricing, large number of options available, coupled with coupled with new models launched in CKD assembly plants, thereby reducing its average selling price.
India Premium Motorcycles Market report discusses the following aspects:
- India Premium Motorcycles Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - 500cc to 800cc, 800cc to 1600cc and >1600cc
- Market Analysis of Top 8 Cities
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Contracting Grey Market
- Increasing Biking Culture
- New Players Entering the Market
- Upcoming Models
- Declining Average Selling Prices
Competitive Landscape
- H-D Motor Company India Private Limited
- Triumph Motorcycles (India) Private Limited
- India Kawasaki Motors Private Limited
- DSK Hyosung Pvt. Ltd.
- Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.
- Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited
- Polaris India Private Limited
- Ducati India Private Limited
- DSK Benelli India
- BMW India Private Limited
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qn527c/india_premium
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716