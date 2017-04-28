Global $47 Billion Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market By Application, By Mode of Supply, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market By Application, By Mode of Supply, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.
The global small scale LNG market is anticipated to cross $47 billion by 2021
Globally, growing demand for SSLNG from remote areas, especially for power generation, is one of the major factors driving the global market of small scale LNG. Other factors such as increasing inclination towards greener and cleaner fuel coupled with low prices of natural gas are also aiding global small scale LNG market.
Increasing exploration & production activities, favorable government policies supporting the adoption of LNG and growing demand from remote areas are some of the major factors anticipated to aid the global small scale LNG market during 2016 - 2021. Moreover, drop in natural gas prices and fluctuations in crude oil prices are further expected to encourage customers across the globe to opt for small scale LNG over diesel, furnace oil or coal in the coming years.
Advanced economies of the world have implemented strict emission norms that regulate the harmful emission levels of diesel as a fuel. This has resulted in increased use of small scale LNG in industrial and commercial sectors. In addition, growing natural gas production is expected to boost demand for small scale LNG over a span of next five years.
Asia-Pacific dominated the global small scale LNG market in 2015, and the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to continuing economic growth, high power deficits, new technological advancements and increasing adoption of stringent emission norms, particularly in China.
Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market report discusses the following aspects of global small scale LNG (SSLNG) market:
- Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Industrial, Transportation, Marine & Utilities), By Mode of Supply (Trucks, Trans-shipment & Bunkering, Captive Consumption through Pipeline & Rail), By Region
- Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Demand from Downstream Applications
- Use of LNG as Peak Shavers for Power Generation
- Break-Bulk Facilities and Trans-shipment from LNG Terminals
- Modest Recovery in LNG Prices
- Growing Regulations by Government for Emission Control
- Fall in Small Scale LNG Equipment Prices
- Emergence of Alternatives for Diesel Fueled Heavy Duty Trucks
- Growing Natural Gas Production across the Globe
Company Profiles
- Chart Industries Inc.
- The Linde AG
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
- Siemens AG
- General Electric (GE Oil & Gas)
- Wartsila
- Black & Veatch
- ConocoPhillips
- Plum Energy LLC
- INOX India Private Limited
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Kunlun Energy Company Limited
- Skangass
- Total S.A.
- China National Offshore Oil Corporation
- Engie SA
- Gazprom
- Eni SpA
- Pertamina
- Statoil ASA
