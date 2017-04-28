Global $47 Billion Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market By Application, By Mode of Supply, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global small scale LNG market is anticipated to cross $47 billion by 2021

Globally, growing demand for SSLNG from remote areas, especially for power generation, is one of the major factors driving the global market of small scale LNG. Other factors such as increasing inclination towards greener and cleaner fuel coupled with low prices of natural gas are also aiding global small scale LNG market.



Increasing exploration & production activities, favorable government policies supporting the adoption of LNG and growing demand from remote areas are some of the major factors anticipated to aid the global small scale LNG market during 2016 - 2021. Moreover, drop in natural gas prices and fluctuations in crude oil prices are further expected to encourage customers across the globe to opt for small scale LNG over diesel, furnace oil or coal in the coming years.

Advanced economies of the world have implemented strict emission norms that regulate the harmful emission levels of diesel as a fuel. This has resulted in increased use of small scale LNG in industrial and commercial sectors. In addition, growing natural gas production is expected to boost demand for small scale LNG over a span of next five years.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global small scale LNG market in 2015, and the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to continuing economic growth, high power deficits, new technological advancements and increasing adoption of stringent emission norms, particularly in China.

Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market report discusses the following aspects of global small scale LNG (SSLNG) market:



Global Small Scale LNG (SSLNG) Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Industrial, Transportation, Marine & Utilities), By Mode of Supply (Trucks, Trans-shipment & Bunkering, Captive Consumption through Pipeline & Rail), By Region

Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific , Europe , North America , Middle East & Africa and South America

, , , & and Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Growing Demand from Downstream Applications

Use of LNG as Peak Shavers for Power Generation

Break-Bulk Facilities and Trans-shipment from LNG Terminals

Modest Recovery in LNG Prices

Growing Regulations by Government for Emission Control

Fall in Small Scale LNG Equipment Prices

Emergence of Alternatives for Diesel Fueled Heavy Duty Trucks

Growing Natural Gas Production across the Globe

Company Profiles



Chart Industries Inc.

The Linde AG

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Siemens AG

General Electric (GE Oil & Gas)

Wartsila

Black & Veatch

ConocoPhillips

Plum Energy LLC

INOX India Private Limited

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Kunlun Energy Company Limited

Skangass

Total S.A.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation

Engie SA

Gazprom

Eni SpA

Pertamina

Statoil ASA

