Technavio's latest report on the global industrial temperature controllers marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005600/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial temperature controllers market from 2017-2021.(Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global industrial temperature controllers market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on the product type (single/multiloop, hybrid, and analog temperature controllers), end-user (beverage, plastics, and chemicals industries), and geography (EMEA, APAC, and the Americas).

Industrial temperature controllers are devices that help in maintaining the temperature for cooling or heating processes, irrespective of the environmental temperature. Technavio analysts forecast the global industrial temperature controllers market to grow to USD 812.5 million by 2021.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global industrial temperature controllers market according to Technavio industrial automation research analysts are:

Miniaturization of temperature controllers

Temperature controllers display trend charts and allow data logging

Use of computers to program controllers and maintain data

Miniaturization of temperature controllers

"Manufacturers across the globe are involved in the miniaturization of temperature controllers to benefit the various end-users of these devicessays Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

The smaller devices occupy lesser space, which is beneficial for end-users such as food and beverage and the plastics industries, who use the space saved to make any additional customizations or changes to their machines. Many end-users are opting for these temperature controllers, which will benefit the growth of the market.

Temperature controllers display trend charts and allow data logging

Temperature controller manufacturers, such as Watlow, sell temperature controllers which can provide encrypted trend charts, enabling the end-users to maintain data that can be used to analyze process performance and develop predictive maintenance schedules. In addition, this data can be used for industrial process review and forecasting, which ensures that the process quality and process parameter fluctuations are optimized. Other features, such as screen capture and data transferring capability through Ethernet and USB, are also included in these controllers.

Use of computers to program controllers and maintain data

"Temperature controllers can be integrated with computers to set the optimal temperature or make any changes to the cooling/heating process. A computer helps in controlling the overall functions of an automated machinery in a factorysays Bharath.

Another main function of the computers integrated with the temperature controllers is to gather data and to establish a communication system. With the help of a standardized communication system, multiple devices can be connected, monitored, and controlled, which makes them suitable for data acquisitions and programming controllers.

Browse Related Reports:

Global CNC Horizontal Machining Centres Market 2017-2021

Global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market 2017-2021

Global 5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005600/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com