PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Publishes 2016 Annual Report

For Immediate Release 28 April 2017

PhosAgro Publishes 2016 Annual Report

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it has today published its Annual Report for 2016 (based on integrated reporting principles). The PhosAgro Board of Directors gave preliminary approval to the 2016 Annual Report on 21 March 2016, and it is now subject to approval by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, which will be held on 30 May 2016.

The 2016 Annual Report is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the PhosAgro website at www.phosagro.com and a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



Notes to Editors

PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39%).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. It is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 33 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.