

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a modest loss. Following four straight days of gains, the pullback was attributed to profit taking. Investors were also in a cautious mood ahead of the long holiday weekend.



Weak GDP data from the United States added to the weakness at the end of the trading week. Gross domestic product increased by 0.7 percent in the first quarter after jumping by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 1.2 percent.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.36 percent Friday and finished at 8,812.67. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 3.0 percent. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.22 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.23 percent.



Shares of UBS were in focus after the bank posted better than expected first quarter results. The stock climbed 2.1 percent. Julius Baer also gained 2.2 percent, but Credit Suisse fell by 0.8 percent.



Actelion was among the weakest performing stocks Friday, dropping 3.0 percent. The stock will be exiting the SMI next week and will be replaced in the index by Lonza. Shares of Lonza also fell 1.5 percent.



Richemont weakened by 1.3 percent and Givaudan surrendered 1.2 percent. Adecco also decreased by 1.2 percent after it began trading on an ex-dividend basis.



The weak performance of the index heavyweights also pressured the overall market. Nestlé dropped 1.0 percent and Novartis fell 0.5 percent. Roche ended the session unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX