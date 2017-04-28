Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "FATCA Compliance" conference to their offering.

With US FATCA legislation now published, the major focus is now on Reporting Solutions Considerations that are effective but not commercially onerous or operationally disruptive.

A number of key drivers for success continue to impact the consistency and methods of how new accounts are opened, the Know Your Client (KYC) process, data management, income identification, financial accounts identification, and to a larger extent business processes that support customer identification, classification and disclosure. What solution is key to the success of FATCA Reporting? Are their economical benefits in the segregation of US activities or re-organizing business functions to achieve compliance easily?

Topics Covered During This Training

FATCA Reporting scope and process

Who is obliged to report and exemptions

Customer identification and classification process

FATCA Due Diligence Registration Process

Creating FATCA Rulemap

What Income type needs to be reported

FATCA reporting scenarios

FATCA Verification of Compliance and Anti Avoidance

Best practices in complying with FATCA

Governance, roles responsibilities

Business model consideration

Data Standards and importance of Reference Data

Project setup, milestones, attention points

Controls over FATCA Reporting

Key Success factor for delivering FATCA

FATCA implementation challenges: governance, IT infrastructure, data aggregation and reporting practices

Comparison with CRS Common Reporting Standards

