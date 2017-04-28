Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "FATCA Compliance" conference to their offering.
With US FATCA legislation now published, the major focus is now on Reporting Solutions Considerations that are effective but not commercially onerous or operationally disruptive.
A number of key drivers for success continue to impact the consistency and methods of how new accounts are opened, the Know Your Client (KYC) process, data management, income identification, financial accounts identification, and to a larger extent business processes that support customer identification, classification and disclosure. What solution is key to the success of FATCA Reporting? Are their economical benefits in the segregation of US activities or re-organizing business functions to achieve compliance easily?
Topics Covered During This Training
FATCA Reporting scope and process
Who is obliged to report and exemptions
Customer identification and classification process
FATCA Due Diligence Registration Process
Creating FATCA Rulemap
What Income type needs to be reported
FATCA reporting scenarios
FATCA Verification of Compliance and Anti Avoidance
Best practices in complying with FATCA
Governance, roles responsibilities
Business model consideration
Data Standards and importance of Reference Data
Project setup, milestones, attention points
Controls over FATCA Reporting
Key Success factor for delivering FATCA
FATCA implementation challenges: governance, IT infrastructure, data aggregation and reporting practices
Comparison with CRS Common Reporting Standards
