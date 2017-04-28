Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Common Reporting Standard" conference to their offering.
The introduction of US FATCA in 2010 saw a clamp down on US citizens evading tax, an initiative that was to change the face of the fight on financial crime. It triggered similar actions on a global level and in particularly the introduction of Common Reporting Standard (CRS) by the OECD, a wider global tax transparency initiative.
In February 2014, G20 finance ministers and governors endorsed the CRS as the new global standard for the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI) an agreement to share information on residents' assets and incomes. CRS employed a bigger part of the existing FATCA model but with a far more ambitious reach.
This practical 1 day course conducted by an experienced City practitioner will give you a thorough understanding of the Common Reporting Standard reporting requirements and will help you determine the most effective ways of complying with this regulation. From identifying reportable accounts and conducting due diligence to setting up reporting framework and data management challenges, you will gain all the tools to set up and manage CRS within your organisation.
A multiple choice test will be performed at the end of the course to consolidate and check participants' knowledge.
Topics Covered During This Training
Background to the CRS reporting requirements
Impact of CRS on the Financial Services Industry
Scope of the CRS reporting
Review and comparison with other similar regulations (CDOT, FATCA, DAC)
Review of financial accounts in scope and exemptions
Identifying reportable accounts
Customer identification and classification process
Due diligence process
Creating Rulemap
Best practices in working with and complying with CRS requirements
Governance roles responsibilities
Reporting solutions considerations
Key parameters for decision making
Business model consideration
Data standards and Importance of reference data
Project setup, milestones, attention points
Controls over CRS reporting
Key Success factor for delivering CRS
CRS implementation challenges
You Will Learn
Understand the scope and impact of CRS reporting
Differences and similarities between different reporting standards
Learn about customer identification and classification
Learn the best practices in complying with AEI CRS
Implementation of the CRS framework
The best reporting practices
Data Standards and Importance of Reference Data
Implementation challenges and key success factors
