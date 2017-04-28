Global HEPA Filters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.52% by 2021: Driven by Lower Initial Cost than Other Low-carbon Emission Substitutes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



The global HEPA filters market to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global HEPA Filters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is penetration of HEPA filters in microelectronics industry. Technology nodes in the semiconductor industry have reached the 14-nm size and below in the most advanced semiconductor fabs. Node is the smaller critical dimension (CD) that can be printed into patterns by lithography processes to form a transistor, which is the most important component of any electronic device.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing efficiency and durability of gas turbines. The increasing efficiency of gas turbines is projected to drive their adoption for HEPA filter applications. Stringent carbon emission regulations worldwide, focus on high performance and lower power generating cost, and volatility in fuel costs are driving demand for highly efficient gas turbines. Major gas turbine manufacturers such as GE and Siemens are investing heavily in the development of high-efficiency gas turbines. The 9HA/7HA-series CCGT, developed by GE's Power and Water division, and SGT5-8000H, developed by Siemens, have more than 60% efficiency levels in a combined cycle configuration. Both turbines are categorized as the H-class gas turbines. The constant pursuit of higher efficiency by major manufacturers focusing on capturing the untapped potential of this market will support the its growth.

