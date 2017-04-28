Pain Management Drugs Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.96% During 2016 - 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the recent years, the global pain management drugs market has been growing rapidly with the increasing demand for drugs which are used for the treatment of chronic pain conditions of neck, lower back, shoulders, post-operative pain, and pain during the sports injuries. Globally, the growth in the pain management drugs market is driven by large number of chronically ill patients, rise in global incidences of cancer and strong presence of pipeline drugs used for chronically ill conditions.

Browse 140 Figures, 10 Companies, spread across 180 pages at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/974076-global-pain-management-drugs-market-analysis-by-type-opioids-nsaids-anti-migraine-anticonvulsants-by-application-by-region-by-country-opportunities-and-forecast-2011-2021-by-region-n-america-europe-l-mexico.html.

According to research report, "Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Analysis By Type (Opioids, NSAIDs, Anti-Migraine, Anticonvulsants), By Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2011-2021)" the global market is projected to display a robust growth with a CAGR of 4.96% during 2016- 2021, chiefly driven by large number of drugs in pipeline, rising number of chronically ill patients, new reforms and regulations in the consumption of medical cannabis.

Company profiled are Endo Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Purdue Pharma, GSK, Tetra Bio Pharma, Allergen, Boehringer-Ingelheim and Sanofi,Pfizer

The report titled "Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Analysis by Type (Opioids, NSAIDs, Anti-Migraine, Anticonvulsants), By Application, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2011-2021)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Pain Management Drugs Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global food service equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Buy a Copy of Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=974076.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021F)

Pain Management Drugs Market

By Type of Drugs

Application Market

Drug Pipeline - By Developer, Phase, Indication and Status

Regional Markets - N. America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, RoW (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021F)

Pain Management Drugs Market

By Type of Drugs

Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016E-2021F)

Pain Management Drugs Market

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Policy and Regulation

Other Related Report

Pain Management- New Discoveries And Treatment Options In Abuse Deterrent Era

Pain Management - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2016

Frontier Pharma: Chronic, Acute and Neuropathic Pain - GPCR and Nerve Growth Factor-based therapies offer strong potential in difficult-to-treat subtypes

Explore Other Reports on Pharmaceuticals Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/pharmaceuticals/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml