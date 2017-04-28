According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global marine insurance marketis projected to grow to USD 39.75 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 3% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Marine Insurance Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Marine insurance policies protect businesses against legal liabilities, equipment and cargo, and any transport or cargo by which property of the marine company is transferred or acquired, during any calamity. The increase in premium contribution from emerging economies is expected to boost the growth of the marine insurance market.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global marine insurance market into the following segments:

Cargo

Hull

Offshore energy

Marine liability

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global marine insurance market are discussed below:

Cargo

Cargo insurance represented the largest segment of the market in 2016, occupying over 50% of the overall shares. The market segment is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period, driven by recovering trade volumessays Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for logistics research.

The decline in global trade values and imports and exports, coupled with slow economic growth in 2015-2016 are major factors, which have impacted the conditions for marine cargo insurance companies. The projected rise in trade volumes post-2018 will increase the demand for cargo loading and inspection services, also increasing the demand for cargo insurance companies.

Hull

Marine insurance by the hull segment is projected to be worth USD 9.04 billion by 2021, its growth resulting from the constant increase in vessel fleets. The stabilizing oil economy will result in high crude oil production, directly impacting the marine insurance for hulls. Exploration and production activities in EMEA and North America will lead to a rise in offshore drilling, requiring marine fleets and equipment. The vessel fleet owners and vessel operators provide technologically advanced fleets with value-added services, which will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Offshore energy

"Marine insurance against offshore energy is a small but important segment of the market, where an increased market capacity has intensified the price competition. The increasingly popular offshore energy and related products will have a direct positive impact on the market segmentsays Jhansi.

The offshore energy insurance market segment is currently witnessing oversupply of market capacity, with the low oil prices leading to less drilling activities. However, during the 2017-2018 period, various offshore projects are expected to experience a sharp growth and will require innovative insurance products.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Allianz

American International Group

Aon

AXA

Marsh

