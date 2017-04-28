Rezidor Hotel Group: Decisions at the Annual General Meeting of Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ), 28 April 2017

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) was held on 28 April 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Adoption of the profit and loss accounts and the balance sheets and resolutions on dividend and discharge of liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the profit and loss account, the balance sheet and the consolidated profit and loss account and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2016. The proposed dividend of EUR 0.05 per share was approved by the AGM. The record date is 3 May 2017 and the dividend is expected to be paid through Euroclear Sweden AB on 10 May 2017. The Board of Directors and the President & CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2016.

Board of Directors and Auditor

In accordance with the Nominating Committee's proposal, Mr Xin Di, Mr Liu Daoqi, Mr Charles B. Mobus, Jr., Mr Song Xiang, Mr Wolfgang M. Neumann, Mr Lo Kin Ching, Mr Andreas Schmid and Dr Thomas Staehelin were elected as members of the Board of Directors by the AGM. Xin Di was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as the company's auditor by the AGM.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nominating Committee's proposal, that the remuneration, calculated on an annual basis, to the members of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM shall be as follows: (a) EUR 40,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors not employed by Rezidor or HNA, (b) EUR 9,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee not employed by Rezidor or HNA, (c) EUR 6,500 to the other members of the Audit Committee not employed by Rezidor or HNA, (d) EUR 6,000 to the Chairman of the Compensation Committee not employed by Rezidor or HNA and (e) EUR 4,000 to the other members of the Compensation Committee not employed by Rezidor or HNA. The AGM also resolved that the auditor shall be entitled to a fee corresponding to the amount invoiced and approved.

Principles for compensation

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the AGM approved the principles for compensation of the Company's key management for 2017. The AGM also approved HNA Tourism Group Co, Ltd's proposed amendment of such principles.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Kleiven

Tel: +32 475 51 04 06

E-mail: knut.kleiven@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:knut.kleiven@carlsonrezidor.com)

About Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of more than 480 hotels in operation or under development with 105,000 rooms in 80+ countries.

Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu® and Park Inn® by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club CarlsonSM loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014 and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the new brands Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury). In 2016, Rezidor acquired 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was named one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.

In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd., a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd.-a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance and online services among other sectors-became the majority shareholder in December 2016.

The Rezidor Hotel Group and its brands employ 43,700 people in EMEA and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

