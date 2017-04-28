VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Methanex Corporation (TSX: MX)(NASDAQ: MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting held on April 27, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 73,912,726 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 82.27% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of Votes Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bruce Aitken 72,052,622 99.78 160,505 0.22 Douglas Arnell 72,080,998 99.82 132,129 0.18 Howard Balloch 71,944,336 99.63 268,791 0.37 Phillip Cook 71,255,707 98.67 957,420 1.33 John Floren 72,056,184 99.78 156,943 0.22 Thomas Hamilton 71,893,349 99.56 319,778 0.44 Robert Kostelnik 72,095,399 99.84 117,728 0.16 Douglas Mahaffy 71,254,576 98.67 958,551 1.33 A. Terence Poole 70,461,418 97.57 1,751,709 2.43 Janice Rennie 71,336,888 98.79 867,239 1.21 Margaret Walker 71,466,640 98.97 746,487 1.03 Benita Warmbold 72,152,224 99.92 60,903 0.08 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shareholders also voted 96.18% in favour of the advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation and 95.24% in favour of amending the Company's Stock Option Plan, both as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 3, 2017.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Contacts:

Sandra Daycock

Director, Investor Relations

Methanex Corporation

604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851

www.methanex.com



