Technavio analysts forecast the global nanowire marketto grow to USD 288.63 million by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 31% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005643/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global nanowire market from 2017-2021.(Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global nanowire market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on application (electronics, healthcare, and R&D) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

A nanowire is a nanostructure, which can range from 40 to 100 billionths of a meter in diameter and up to 10 millionths of a meter in length. The electronics sector is the leading segment of the global nanowire market, occupying over 70% of the global market. The increasing deployment of nanodevices for enhanced performance of various electronic devices is driving the dominance of the market segment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global nanowire market:

Use of silver nanowires for manufacturing highly conductive and elastic conductors

Low-cost water purification using nanowires

Increasing use of cost-effective nanowire batteries

Use of silver nanowires for manufacturing highly conductive and elastic conductors

"Highly conductive and elastic silver nanowires are being used to develop stretchable electronic devices. These flexible silver nanowires offer a new level of flexibility to electronic devices, giving rise to a multitude of new applicationssays Navin Rajendra, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Robots with electronic skins are capable of picking up delicate objects without breaking them. Also, stretchable displays and antennas can give smartphones and other electronic devices the ability to stretch and compress without affecting their performance. Silver nanowires are expected to provide a new direction to the growth of the electronics industry.

Low-cost water purification using nanowires

In 2010, researchers developed a high-speed, low-cost filter using nanowires, capable of purifying water in a cost-effective and efficient manner. The device makes use of silver nanowires and carbon nanotubes enmeshed in a cotton cloth placed in a high-tech broth. This highly effective filter works by killing pathogens in an electrical field using highly conductive non-coated cotton. These cost-effective filters are being widely adopted in developing and under-developed countries and providing access to clean and safe drinking water.

Increasing use of cost-effective nanowire batteries

"There is a high demand for improved batteries with the growing popularity of smartphones, smart homes, and wearables. The increasing investments towards the development of high-capacity Lithium-ion batteries with nanowires is a key driver of the global marketsays Navin.

The advances in nanowire batteries not only offer higher battery capacity but also longer lives to lithium-ion batteries. Amprius, a start-up in the market field, is aiming at providing lightweight, long-lasting batteries for wearable technologies, unmanned vehicles, and electric vehicles. The technology is also flexible and scalable to use in wearable technological devices, electric cars, display screens, flexible electronics, and biomedical devices.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors Market 2017-2021

Global Timing Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Spectroscopy Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like displayssensors, and lighting. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005643/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com