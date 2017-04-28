OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the election of three Class I Member Directors and one Class II Public Director to its Board of Directors. The vote took place at OCC's annual shareholder meeting on April 26.

The following Directors were unanimously voted as Class I Member Directors:

Mark F. Dehnert, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs Co. Mr. Dehnert joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2014. His term expires in 2020.

Eric W. Noll, President and CEO, ConvergEx Group, LLC. Mr. Noll joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2015. His term expires in 2020.

Andrej Bolkovic, CEO of ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC. Mr. Bolkovic joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2016. His term expires in 2020.

The following Director was unanimously voted as a Class II Public Director:

Richard L. Lindsey, Managing Partner, Windham Capital Management Inc. Mr. Lindsey joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2008. His term expires in 2020.

"The election of these four knowledgeable experts from the financial services sector allows OCC to continue its transformation to a systemically important market influencer that ensures confidence in the financial markets and the broader economy," said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman and CEO.

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year - The Americas by FOW Magazine and 2016 Clearinghouse of the Year by Global Investor/ISF Magazine, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005776/en/

Contacts:

OCC

David Prosperi

312-322-4484

dprosperi@theocc.com