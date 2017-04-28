sprite-preloader
Montag, 01.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 563 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,635 Euro		+0,073
+0,58 %
WKN: 856532 ISIN: JP3902400005 Ticker-Symbol: MIE1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,564
13,069
28.04.
28.04.2017 | 19:31
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Carrier Corporation, Danfoss, Mitsubishi Electric & NIBE - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global geothermal heat pump market to grow at a CAGR of 12.04% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of BEMS. A heat pump is a term that is more commonly applied to HVAC systems. Heat pumps are extensively used for space heating or space cooling in residential as well as commercial applications. Since the emphasis is on energy efficiency and reduction of emissions, building energy management systems (BEMS) is an emerging concept that can lead to significant energy savings. The global BEMS market is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period; the market is mainly driven by the need for energy efficiency and cost reduction in buildings. Countries such as the US and China have introduced energy labels such as the Energy Star and Three-Star that rate buildings based on energy consumption and other parameters. These ratings have further spurred the demand for BEMS.

According to the report, one driver in market is rising global energy consumption coupled with recovery in the housing sector. The rise in population along with rapid economic growth across the world will likely increase the demand for energy. As per International Energy Agency (IEA), the global primary energy consumption increased by just 1% in 2015, which was significantly lesser than the 10-year average of 1.9%. Emerging economies accounted for 97% of the rise in global demand for electricity; despite the decline in its consumption, China recorded the largest increment in primary energy consumption.

Key vendors

  • Carrier Corporation
  • Danfoss
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • NIBE

Other prominent vendors

  • BDR Thermea
  • Bosch Thermotechnology
  • Bryant Heating & Cooling systems
  • CIAT
  • Hitachi Appliances
  • LSB Industries
  • SIRAC

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6l4xjb/global_geothermal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire