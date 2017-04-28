DJ REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2016

REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2016 28-Apr-2017 / 17:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *REA Finance B.V. Amsterdam* Annual Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2016 Amstelveenseweg 760 1081 JK Amsterdam the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce: 34259527 *Report of the management* Management herewith presents to the shareholder the audited accounts of REA Finance B.V. (hereinafter 'the Company') for the year 2016. *General* The Company is a private company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and acts as a finance company. The ultimate holding company is R.E.A. Holdings plc (hereinafter 'REAH'), London, United Kingdom. The REAH group is principally engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production of crude palm oil and by-products from fruit harvested from its oil palms. *Overview of activities* At 31 December 2016 the Company has outstanding GBP40.176 million nominal guaranteed sterling notes, of which GBP8.324 million are 9.5 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2015/2017 (the '2017 sterling notes') and GBP31.852 million are 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2020 (the '2020 sterling notes'). The Company has loans receivable from REAH totalling GBP43.111 million, a Tranche A loan of GBP11.259 million bearing interest at 9.6783 per cent and repayable on 20 December 2017, and a Tranche B loan of GBP31.852 million bearing interest at 8.9283 per cent and repayable on 20 August 2020. There is also a loan from REAH to the Company of GBP2.460 million bearing interest at 8.5 per cent and repayable on 20 December 2017. During the period under review the Company received interest on the loans from the Company to REAH and paid interest to the note holders of the sterling notes (the 'Note Holders') and to REAH. *Results* The net asset value of the Company as at 31 December 2016 amounts to GBP863,620 (31 December 2015: GBP764,074). The result for 2016 is a profit of GBP99,547 (2015: profit of GBP85,411). *Going concern* In the Directors' Report included in the 2016 Annual Report of REAH the directors have made the following statement regarding future viability; The repacking of the PT Bank DBS Indonesia ('DBS') facility resulted in a much improved profile of term loan repayments. As at 31 December 2016, bank debt due within one year reduced to $28.6 million from $50.9 million at 31 December 2015. Moreover, of such $28.6 million, $25.5 million represented drawings under the group's revolving working capital facilities. The directors have no reason to believe that these facilities will not be rolled over at the end of July 2017 when the facilities fall due for renewal. The directors are confident that the group will have the cash resources to meet these commitments and the capital expenditure needed to maintain existing immature plantings and for other routine capital requirements. However, depending upon the level of CPO prices and operational performance during the remainder of 2017, some further funding may be required to enable the group to continue its expansion programme at the level that it would like. Accordingly, the group actively engaged in discussions to obtain new longer term debt financing to replace, or replace in part the maturing notes. The directors are optimistic of a successful outcome to these discussions. As respects funding risk, the group has material indebtedness in the form of bank loans and listed notes. Some $3.1 million of bank term indebtedness falls due for repayment during 2017, and a further $25.5 million of revolving working capital lines fall due for renewal during the same period. In addition, GBP8.3 million of sterling notes fall due in December 2017. A further GBP31.9 million sterling notes will become repayable in August 2020. In view of the material proportion of the group's indebtedness failing due in the period 31 December 2020, as described above, the directors have chosen this period for their assessment of the long-term viability of the group. In April 2017, PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk, the non-controlling shareholder in PT REA Kaltim Plantations ('REA Kaltim') provided further loans of $16.6 million to REA Kaltim's plantation subsidiaries. The group continues in discussions to refinance with longer term debt indebtedness falling due in 2017 and 2018. Furthermore, the directors have no reason to believe that the revolving working capital facilities falling due in 2017 and 2019 will not be rolled over when these facilities fall due for renewal. Limited further capital expenditure will be required on the group's mills until construction is commenced on the fourth mill. This is scheduled for 2017 but could be postponed if cash constraints so require. In 2020 consideration will be given to proposals to the holders of the sterling notes to refinance these with securities of longer duration. The group holds in treasury $9.9 million of dollar notes 2022 which it acquired in the placing in December 2016; the group plans to sell these over time as market condition permit. Should funding be required pending completion of any of the initiatives above, the group will seek to place for cash a limited number of ordinary and/or preference shares, authority for which will be sought as and when appropriate. The directors fully expect that the foregoing measures will refinance or permit the group to repay, the group indebtedness falling due for repayment during the period of assessment. As the benefits of recent improvements in operational efficiencies start to flow through, with CPO prices likely to remain at current levels, the group's plantation operations can be expected to generate increasing cash flows going forward. Based on the foregoing and after making enquiries, the directors therefore have a reasonable expectation the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period 31 December 2020 and to remain viable during that period. Having considered these statements by the director of REAH the directors of the Company has a reasonable expectation that REAH will be able to repay its indebtedness. *Risks and uncertainties* The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company relate to the due performance by REAH of its obligations under the loan agreement with the Company. Any shortfall in performance would impact negatively on the Company's ability to meet its obligations to the holders of GBP8.324 million nominal of 2017 sterling notes and its obligations to the holders of GBP31.852 million nominal of 2020 sterling notes. The exposure of the Company is limited by: * the guarantee given by REAH and R.E.A. Services Limited ('REAS'), a subsidiary company of REAH incorporated in the United Kingdom, in favour of the Note Holders; and * the Limited Recourse Agreement dated 29 November 2010 and made between the Company, REAH and REAS (the 'LRA'). The LRA reflects the intention of the parties thereto that the Company, in relation to its financing activities, should (i) meet the minimum risk requirements of article 8c, paragraph 2, of the Dutch Corporate Income Tax Act and (ii) not be exposed to risk in excess of the Minimum Risk Amount ('MRA'). For these purposes the MRA is 1 per cent of the aggregate amounts outstanding under the loan agreement between the Company and REAH. In relation to point (i) above, the Company's capital and reserves as at 31 December 2016 complied with the minimum risk requirements of article 8c, paragraph 2, of the Dutch Corporate Income Tax Act. In addition, pursuant to the LRA, REAH and REAS limited their rights of recourse against the Company in respect of any calls upon their guarantee of the 2017 sterling notes and the 2020 sterling notes. Risks and uncertainties with respect to the group's operations are low. All of the group's operations are located in Indonesia and the group is therefore significantly dependent on economic and political conditions in Indonesia. In the recent past Indonesia has been stable and the Indonesian economy has continued to grow. In addition the group has never been adversely affected by political unrest. The introduction of exchange controls or other restrictions on foreign owned operations in Indonesia could lead to restrictions on the transfer of profits from Indonesia to the UK with potential negative implications for the servicing of the obligations in relation to the sterling notes but the group is not aware that there are any plans for this under current political conditions. Mandatory reduction of foreign ownership of Indonesian plantation operations could lead to forced divestment of interests in Indonesia. However, while the group accepts there is a significant possibility that foreign owners may be required over time to partially divest ownership of Indonesian oil palm operations, it has no reason to believe that such divestment would be at anything other than market value. *Report of the management (continued)* *Risk management objectives* In carrying out its financing activities, it is the policy of the Company to minimise exposure to interest and exchange rate fluctuations by ensuring that loans are denominated in the same currency as the financing sources from which such loans are funded and that interest receivable on such loans is based on a formula from which the Company derives a fixed margin over the cost of funding. In addition, the Company relies on the arrangements described under 'Risks and uncertainties' above to limit its exposure to loss. The Company does not enter into or trade other financial instruments for any purpose.

The Company's overheads are denominated mostly in euros and sterling. The fixed margin referred to above, which is derived in sterling, is formulated to cover all the overheads and to leave a residual margin as compensation for assuming the limited risk under the LRA. The Company does not seek to hedge the minimal foreign currency risk implicit in these arrangements. The principal credit risk is described in detail under 'Risks and uncertainties' above. Deposits of surplus cash resources are only made with banks with high credit ratings. *Employees* During 2016, the Company did not employ personnel nor in the previous years. *Research and development* The Company does not perform any research and development. *Audit Committee* In August 2008 the Dutch Act on the Supervision of Accounting Firms (Wet Toezicht Accountantsorganisaties) ('ASAF') was amended. This resulted in a wider definition of a public interest entity (organisatie van openbaar belang) ('PIE'). All Dutch entities which have issued listed debt are now considered to be PIEs. In addition on August 8, 2008, an implementing regulation (algemene maatregel van bestuur) ('IR') came into force in the Netherlands, enacting Article 41 of European Directive no. 2006/43/EG (the 'ED'), regarding legislative supervision of annual reports and consolidated financial statements. This IR obliges all PIEs to establish an audit committee ('AC'). The AC is formed by members of the Company's supervisory board ('SB') or by non-executive management board members. Because the Company falls within the definition of a PIE it is in principle obliged to establish an AC. Although the ED provides certain exemptions for establishing an AC for securitisation vehicles ('SVs'), under the IR the Company is not considered to be a SV and therefore can not make use of the exemption to install an AC. In the light of extensive research and discussions between, amongst others, the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and several legal advisors and audit firms, there are certain matters to be considered with respect to the requirement to establish an AC: * The activities of the Company and those of a SV are very similar; * Under the ED the Company qualifies as a SV and would thus be exempted from the obligation to establish an AC; * The Company does not have a SB or non-executive members of the board. The establishment of a SB would require an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association; * It remains unclear why the IR contains a more stringent definition of a SV than the ED. The general view in the Netherlands is that it could not have been the legislators' intention for financing vehicles, such as the Company, not to fall within the description of a SV and thus not be exempted. In view of the above reasons, management currently does not consider it to be in the Company's best interest, nor has it taken steps, to implement an AC. *Report of the management (continued)* *Future outlook* Management is of the opinion that the present level of activities will be maintained during the next financial year. Management expects that the average number of employees will not change during the next financial year. *Management representation statement* Management declares that, to the best of its knowledge, the annual accounts prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and that the Report of the management includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the financial position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties it faces. Amsterdam, April 28, 2017 Corfas B.V. *Financial Statements* *Balance sheet as at 31 December 2016 (After appropriation of results)* +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | | 2016|| 2015| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | | GBP|| GBP| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |*Fixed assets* | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Financial fixed assets| | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Loans to parent | |31,852,||43,111,| |company | | 000|| 000| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |_Total fixed assets_ | |31,852,||43,111,| | | | 000|| 000| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |*Current assets* | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Loans to parent | |11,259,|| -| |company falling due | | 000|| | |within one year | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Amounts due from | |372,107||284,872| |parent company | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Other debtors | | 375|| -| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Cash and cash | | 36,635|| 29,706| |equivalents | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |_Total current assets_| |11,668,||314,578| | | | 117|| | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |*Current liabilities | | || | |(due within one year)*| | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Amounts due to parent | |2,460,0|| -| |company | | 00|| | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Sterling Notes falling| |8,324,0|| -| |due within one year | | 00|| | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Taxation payable | | 5,776|| 4,580| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Due to third parties | | 14,721|| 20,924| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |_Total current | |10,804,|| 25,504| |liabilities_ | | 497|| | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |*Current assets less | |863,620||289,074| |current liabilities* | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |*Total assets less | |32,715,||43,400,| |current liabilities* | | 620|| 074| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |*Long term liabilities| | || | |(due after one year)* | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Amounts due to parent | | -||2,460,0| |company | | || 00| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Sterling Notes | |31,852,||40,176,| | | | 000|| 000| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |_Total long term | |31,852,||42,636,| |liabilities_ | | 000|| 000| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+

|*Capital and reserves*| | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Paid up and called up | | 15,415|| 13,264| |share capital | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Translation reserve | |(3,191)||(1,040)| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Share premium account | |475,000||475,000| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |Other reserves | |376,396||276,850| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |_Total shareholder's | |863,620||764,074| |equity_ | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | | || | +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ |*Total long term liabilities and |32,715,||43,400,| |shareholder's equity* | 620|| 074| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ | | |-------||-------| +----------------------+----------------------+-------++-------+ The accompanying notes are an integral part of this balance sheet. *Profit and loss account for the year ended 31 December 2016* +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | || 2016|| 2015| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | || GBP|| GBP| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |*Finance activities* || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |Interest income on loans to parent || 3,933,522|| 3,592,642| |company || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |Interest expense on loans from || (209,100)|| (209,100)| |parent company || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |Interest expense on Sterling notes ||(3,577,830)||(3,246,414)| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | ||-----------||-----------| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |_Result finance activities_ || 146,592|| 137,128| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |*Other financial income and || || | |expenses* || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |Currency exchange rate differences || 22,568|| 7,025| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | ||-----------||-----------| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |_Total other financial income and || 22,568|| 7,025| |expenses_ || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |*Other income and expenses* || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |Operational income || 7,162|| -| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |General and administrative expenses || (49,995)|| (37,005)| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | ||-----------||-----------| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |_Total other income and expenses_ || (42,833)|| (37,005)| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | ||-----------||-----------| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |*Result on ordinary activities || 126,327|| 107,148| |before taxation* || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | || || | +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |Discount on early tax payment || 466|| 387| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |Corporate income tax || (27,247)|| (22,124)| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | ||-----------||-----------| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ |*Result after taxation* || 99,546|| 85,411| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ | ||-----------||-----------| +------------------------------------++-----------++-----------+ The accompanying notes are an integral part of this profit and loss account. *Notes to the annual accounts for the year 2016* *General* The Company was incorporated as a private company with limited liability under the laws of the Netherlands on 7 November 2006 and has its statutory seat in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The ultimate holding company is R.E.A. Holdings plc in London, United Kingdom. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a finance company, and its place of business is at Amstelveenseweg 760, 1081 JK Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The functional currency of the Company is GBP, which is also the presentation currency of the accounts. *Basis of presentation* The accompanying accounts have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in The Netherlands and with the financial reporting requirements included in Part 9 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code. The most significant accounting principles are as follows: a) *Foreign currencies* Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies are converted into pounds sterling at the exchange rates prevailing on the balance sheet date. Transactions in foreign currencies are translated into pounds sterling at the exchange rates in effect at the time of the transactions. The resulting exchange rate differences are taken to the profit and loss account, with the exception of the share capital which is included in Capital and reserves under Translation reserve. The exchange rates used in the annual accounts are: 31.12.16 31.12.15 1 GBP (pound sterling) = EUR 1.17 1.36 b) *Loans and receivables* Loans and receivables are stated at their face value, less an allowance for any possible uncollectible amounts. c) *Other assets and liabilities* Other assets and liabilities are shown at face value, unless stated otherwise in the notes. d) *Recognition of income* Income and expenses, including taxation, are recognized and reported on the accruals basis. e) *Corporate income tax* Taxation on the result for the period comprises both current taxation payable and deferred taxation. No current taxation is provided if, and to the extent that, profits can be offset against losses brought forward from previous periods. The annual report of REAH can be obtained from the website www.rea.co.uk *Related party transactions* All transactions with the shareholder (REAH) are related party transactions and are performed at arm's length. *Notes to the specific items of the balance sheet* +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ |*1. Loans to parent company* | *2016* || *2015* | +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ | | *GBP* || *GBP* | +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ |R.E.A. Holdings plc ('REAH') (due after|31,852,000||43,111,000| |one year) | || | +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ | | || | +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ |Balance of loans as at 1 January |31,852,000||37,475,000| +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ |Additions | -|| 5,636,000| +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ |Balance of loans as at 31 December |31,852,000||43,111,000| +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ REAH, the Company's parent company, is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom whose share capital is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The loans to REAH comprise: +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ | | *2016* || *2015* | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ | | *GBP* || *GBP* | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Balance Tranche A at 1 January |11,259,000|| 37,475,000| +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Exchange of 2017 sterling notes 3 | -||(26,216,000)| |September 2015 | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Tranche A loan |11,259,000|| 11,259,000| +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ | | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Balance Tranche B at 1 January |31,852,000|| -| +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Exchange of 2017 for 2020 sterling | -|| 26,216,000| |notes 3 September 2015 | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |New 2020 sterling notes 3 September | -|| 636,000| |2015 | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |New 2020 sterling notes 22 December | -|| 5,000,000| |2015 | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Tranche B loan |31,852,000|| 31,852,000| +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Balance at 31 December |43,111,000|| 43,111,000| +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ The Tranche A loan to REAH bears interest at 9.6783 per cent and is repayable on 20 December 2017. The Tranche B loan to REAH bears interest at 8.9283 per cent and is repayable on 20 August 2020. The loans to REAH represent the on-lending of proceeds from the issue of the 2017 sterling notes and the 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2020 on such terms that permit the Company to earn such interest margin as is specified by the Advance Pricing Agreement referred to in note 15. In view of the similar provisions of this loan as to interest and maturity as those applicable to the sterling notes, management estimates a fair value of GBP42.7m (2015: GBP42.0m), using the same basis of valuation as the sterling notes (see note 7). +------------------------------------+-------++-------+ |*2. Amounts due from parent company*|*2016* ||*2015* | +------------------------------------+-------++-------+ | | *GBP* || *GBP* | +------------------------------------+-------++-------+ |R.E.A. Holdings plc: current account|372,107||284,872| +------------------------------------+-------++-------+ | |372,107||284,872| +------------------------------------+-------++-------+ All amounts are due within one year. +-------------------+------++------+ |*3. Other debtors* |*2016*||*2015*| +-------------------+------++------+ | |*GBP* ||*GBP* | +-------------------+------++------+ |ADNL credit invoice| 375|| -| +-------------------+------++------+ | | 375|| -| +-------------------+------++------+ +------------------------------+------++------+ |*4. Cash and cash equivalents*|*2016*||*2015*| +------------------------------+------++------+ | |*GBP* ||*GBP* | +------------------------------+------++------+ |Current account with bank GBP |36,482||28,544| +------------------------------+------++------+ |Current account with bank EUR | 153|| 1,162| +------------------------------+------++------+ | |36,635||29,706| +------------------------------+------++------+ +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+ |*5. Taxation* | *2016* | | *2015* | | +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+ | | *GBP* | | *GBP* | | +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+ |Corporate income tax 2015 | -| | 4,472| | +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+ |Corporate income tax 2016 | 4,248| | -| | +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+ |Value added tax | 1,528| | 108| | +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+ | | 5,776| | 4,580| | +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+ |Corporate|01.01| | paid/(received)| | p/l| | 31.12| |income | | | | | accou| | | |tax | | | | | nt| | | |summary | | | | | | | | +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+ |2015 |(4,47| | | | (21,2| | | | | 2)| | 16,738| | 10)| | (4,472)| +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+ |2016 | | | | | (25,7| | | | | -| | 21,544| | 92)| | (4,248)| +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+

| |(4,47| | | | (47,0| | | | | 2)| | 38,282| | 02)| | (8,720)| +---------+-----+---+--------+--------+--+--+-+--+---+----+----+ +-------------------------+------++------+ |*6. Due to third parties*|*2016*||*2015*| +-------------------------+------++------+ | |*GBP* ||*GBP* | +-------------------------+------++------+ |Administration fees | -|| 4,236| +-------------------------+------++------+ |Audit fees |11,000||14,188| +-------------------------+------++------+ |Tax advisory fees | 2,000|| 2,000| +-------------------------+------++------+ |Legal fees | 1,721|| 500| +-------------------------+------++------+ | |14,721||20,924| +-------------------------+------++------+ +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ |*7. Amounts due to parent company* | *2016* || *2015* | +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ | | *GBP* || *GBP* | +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ |R.E.A. Holdings plc: loan account (due | || | |within one year) |2,460,000|| -| +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ |R.E.A. Holdings plc: loan account (due | -||2,460,000| |after one year) | || | +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ | |2,460,000||2,460,000| +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ | | || | +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ |Balance loan as per 1 January |2,460,000||2,460,000| +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ |New loan received | -|| -| +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ |Balance loan as per 31 December |2,460,000||2,460,000| +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ The sterling loan from REAH incurs interest at 8.5% and is repayable on 20 December 2017. The loan from REAH to the Company was provided during 2011 in order to finance the re-purchase of GBP2,460,000 nominal of sterling notes. Management has estimated the fair value of this loan on the same basis as the loan from the Company to REAH (see note 1) resulting in a fair value of GBP2.4m at 31 December 2016 (2015: GBP2.6m). +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ |*8. Sterling Notes* | *2016* || *2015* | +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ | | *GBP* || *GBP* | +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ |Notes issued - 9.5 per cent guaranteed | 8,324,000|| -| |sterling notes 2015/2017 (due within | || | |one year) | || | +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ |Notes issued - 9.5 per cent guaranteed | || | |sterling notes 2015/2017 (due after one| || | |year) | -|| 8,324,000| +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ |Notes issued - 8.75 per cent guaranteed|31,852,000||31,852,000| |sterling notes 2020 (due after one | || | |year) | || | +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ | |40,176,000||40,176,000| +---------------------------------------+----------++----------+ The sterling notes are listed on the London Stock Exchange and are irrevocably and jointly guaranteed by REAH and by REAS. +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ | | *2016* || *2015* | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ | | *GBP* || *GBP* | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Balance sterling 2017 notes at 1 | 8,324,000|| 34,540,000| |January | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Exchange of 2017 sterling notes 3 | -||(26,216,000)| |September 2015 | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Balance 2017 sterling notes at 31 | 8,324,000|| 8,324,000| |December | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ | | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Balance sterling 2020 notes at 1 |31,852,000|| -| |January | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Exchange of 2017 sterling notes 3 | -|| 26,216,000| |September | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |New 2020 sterling notes 3 September -| -|| 636,000| |cash placing | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |New 2020 sterling notes 22 December -| -|| 5,000,000| |cash placing | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Balance 2020 sterling notes at 31 |31,852,000|| 31,852,000| |December | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ | | || | +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ |Balance at 31 December |40,176,000|| 40,176,000| +-------------------------------------+----------++------------+ Unless previously redeemed or purchased and cancelled the 2017 sterling notes are repayable on 31 December 2017. The 2020 sterling notes are repayable on 31 August 2020. The fair value of the sterling notes has been estimated by management at GBP39.8m (2015: GBP39.2m) based on the latest price at which the sterling notes were traded prior to the balance sheet date. *9. Capital and reserves* The authorised share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 90,000 divided into 90,000 shares of EUR 1 each, of which 18,000 shares have been issued and fully paid-up. The share capital is recorded at the rate of exchange at the balance sheet date. At 31 December 2016 the rate was 1 GBP = 1.17 EUR. +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ | | Share|Translation| Share| Other| Total| | |capital| reserve|premium|reserves| | +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ | | GBP| GBP| GBP| GBP| GBP| +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ |Balance as at | 14,085| (1,861)|475,000| 191,439|678,663| |31.12.14 | | | | | | +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ |Dividend | -| -| -| -| -| +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ |Revaluation | (821)| 821| -| -| -| +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ |Result for the | -| -| -| 85,411| 85,411| |year | | | | | | +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ | |-------|-----------|-------|--------|-------| +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ |Balance as at | 13,264| (1,040)|475,000| 276,850|764,074| |31.12.15 | | | | | | +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ |Dividend | -| -| -| -| -| +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ |Revaluation | 2,151| (2,151)| -| -| -| +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ |Result for the | -| -| -| 99,546| 99,546| |year | | | | | | +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ | |-------|-----------|-------|--------|-------| +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ |Balance as at | 15,415| (3,191)|475,000| 376,396|863,620| |31.12.16 | | | | | | +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ | |-------|-----------|-------|--------|-------| +-----------------+-------+-----------+-------+--------+-------+ +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ |*10. Interest income on loans to parent | *2016* || *2015* | |company* | || | +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ | | *GBP* || *GBP* | +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ |R.E.A. Holdings plc |3,933,522||3,592,642| +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ | |3,933,522||3,592,642| +-----------------------------------------+---------++---------+ +---------------------------------------------+-------++-------+

