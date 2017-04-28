SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Noranda Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: NIF.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of unitholders held this morning.

At the AGM, there were 6 holders of Priority Units and Special Fund Units ("Units") of the Fund represented in person or by proxy, holding 19,669,176 Units and representing 39.35% of the Fund's 49,989,975 issued and outstanding Units. The results of the vote for the election of trustees was as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class Nominee Votes Votes For % Proxy Withheld % Proxy ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Priority and Chris Special Units Eskdale 17,106,054 86.85 2,590,808 13.15 ------------------------------------------------------------ Yvan Jost 18,011,040 91.44 1,685,822 8.56 ------------------------------------------------------------ Anthony P.L. Lloyd 18,449,105 93.67 1,247,757 6.33 ------------------------------------------------------------ Jean Pierre Ouellet 18,464,627 93.74 1,232,235 6.26 ------------------------------------------------------------ Francois R. Roy 18,265,823 92.73 1,431,039 7.27 ------------------------------------------------------------ Barry Tissenbaum 18,388,027 93.36 1,308,835 6.64 ------------------------------------------------------------ Dirk Vollrath 18,025,630 91.52 1,671,232 8.48 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NIF.UN". Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the "Processing Facility") located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation.

