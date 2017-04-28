According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global surge protection devices market is projected to grow to USD 2,637.97 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005628/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global surge protection devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Surge Protection Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Surge protection devices are used to protect an electrical appliance from an overflow of current, which may cause damage to the appliance. The increasing use of electronic devices such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and televisions in the residential sector is creating new demand for surge protection devices, thereby driving the market growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on the product, the report categorizes the global surge protection devices market into the following segments:

Hardwired

Line cord

Wall plug

Power control center

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global surge protection devices market are discussed below:

Hardwired

"The market for hardwired surge protection devices occupies a majority 48% of the overall shares and is expected to grow swiftly though 2021. These are mainly installed at entry points of current flow systems to limit electrical surgessays Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering tools research.

Hardwired surge protection devices have extensive application in electrical panels that interconnects the electrical components of the whole house. The rapid growth of the residential sector construction is creating the demand for hardwired surge protectors.

Line cord

Line cord surge protectors are the extension cords, which are adopted to run multiple appliances at the same time from one common control point. The ease of use offered by these devices drives their extensive adoption, with the segment projected to be worth USD 1,062.57 million by 2021.

They also find applications in commercial setups like offices, retail stores, and hospitals. The growing trend of urbanization has led to the growth in the number of commercial setups and healthcare facilities, which are expected to create more demand for line cord surge protectors.

Wall plug

"Wall plug surge protectors are the plug-in systems installed on walls to transfer the surges underground and protect the appliances from damage. The wall plug surge protectors find applications in nearly all commercial, industrial, and residential applicationssays Anju.

In APAC, the booming manufacturing sector is expected to create a huge demand for wall plug surge protectors over the forecast period. For instance, the "Make in India" initiative by the Government of India is expected to drive the manufacturing sector to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Eaton

Emerson

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Browse Related Reports:

Global Mechanical Drives Market for Mining Industry 2017-2021

Global Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market 2017-2021

Global Hydraulic Pumps Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like test and measurementtools and components; and unit operations. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170428005628/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com