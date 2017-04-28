

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a midnight deadline looming, members of both houses of Congress voted Friday to approve a temporary spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.



The Senate approved the spending bill by voice vote not long after the House voted 382 to 30 in favor of the legislation.



The bill, which now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature, funds the government through Friday, May 5th.



The extra week is expected to give lawmakers time to negotiate a longer-term bill that funds the government for the remainder of the fiscal year.



The Democratic support for the stopgap spending bill came as they backed down from a threat to oppose the bill unless there was a deal on a long-term measure.



An agreement on a longer-term spending bill is being held up by disputes over policy issues unrelated to government funding.



Democrats are opposed to certain policy riders Republicans want to include in the bill on issues such as abortion, the environment, and financial regulations.



A dispute over a Democratic request to provide aid to Puerto Rico has also held up a deal, with Trump describing the assistance as a 'bail out.'



Another potential roadblock to a long-term agreement was lifted after Trump backed off demands over the proposed border wall and Obamacare payments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX