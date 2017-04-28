Global Ground Support Equipment Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021: Market is Anticipated to Cross $ 24 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, April 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ground Support Equipment Market By Type (Electrical Vs. Non-Electrical), By Application (Aircraft, Passenger, Cargo & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.
The global ground support equipment market is anticipated to cross $ 24 billion by 2021
Over the years, global ground support equipment market has been growing at a healthy pace owing to increasing air passenger traffic coupled with rise in number of airport development projects across the world. Moreover, airport representatives and authorities around the globe are working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ground operations, which is expected to drive demand for ground support equipment over the next five years. Moreover, evolution of Low Cost Carrier (LCC) airlines is another major factor forecast to aid global ground support equipment (GSE) market during 2016 - 2021.
On the basis of equipment type, global ground support equipment market has been broadly segmented into electrical and non-electrical equipment. Among these categories, ground support non-electrical equipment dominated global ground support equipment market in 2015, and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. In 2015, North America was the largest regional market for ground support equipment, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Global Ground Support Equipment Market report discusses the following aspects of global ground support equipment market:
- Global Ground Support Equipment Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Electrical Vs. Non-Electrical), By Application (Aircraft, Passenger, Cargo & Others)
- Regional Analysis - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Asia-Pacific - Major Demand Generating Region
- EHS Standards Driving Demand for Low Emission and Electrical GSE
- Increasing Emphasis on Market Consolidation
- Growing Focus on Operational Safety
- Rising Popularity of De-icing
- Growing Use of Software Solutions to Manage Ground Operations
- Increasing Automation at Airports
- Increasing Usage for Military Related Purposes
Competitive Landscape
- Cavotec SA
- Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co Ltd
- John Bean Technologies Corp
- TLD Group
- Nandan GSE Private Limited (NGSE)
- AERO Specialties
- Mallaghan Engineering Ltd
- TUG Technologies Corporation
- IMAI Aero-Equipment Mfg.Co. Ltd.
- GATE Ground Support Equipment
- ITW GSE ApS
- Charlatte America
- Tronair Inc.
- Airside GSE
- NMC-Wollard, Inc.
- Shenzhen CIMC-TianDa Airport Support Ltd.
- ADELTE Group S.L.
- Global Ground Support, LLC
- Aviation GSE
- GOLDHOFER Aktiengesellschaft
