Global Ground Support Equipment Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021: Market is Anticipated to Cross $ 24 Billion - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ground Support Equipment Market By Type (Electrical Vs. Non-Electrical), By Application (Aircraft, Passenger, Cargo & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The global ground support equipment market is anticipated to cross $ 24 billion by 2021

Over the years, global ground support equipment market has been growing at a healthy pace owing to increasing air passenger traffic coupled with rise in number of airport development projects across the world. Moreover, airport representatives and authorities around the globe are working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ground operations, which is expected to drive demand for ground support equipment over the next five years. Moreover, evolution of Low Cost Carrier (LCC) airlines is another major factor forecast to aid global ground support equipment (GSE) market during 2016 - 2021.



On the basis of equipment type, global ground support equipment market has been broadly segmented into electrical and non-electrical equipment. Among these categories, ground support non-electrical equipment dominated global ground support equipment market in 2015, and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. In 2015, North America was the largest regional market for ground support equipment, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Ground Support Equipment Market report discusses the following aspects of global ground support equipment market:



Global Ground Support Equipment Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Electrical Vs. Non-Electrical), By Application (Aircraft, Passenger, Cargo & Others)

Regional Analysis - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and South America

, , , & , and Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Asia-Pacific - Major Demand Generating Region

- Major Demand Generating Region EHS Standards Driving Demand for Low Emission and Electrical GSE

Increasing Emphasis on Market Consolidation

Growing Focus on Operational Safety

Rising Popularity of De-icing

Growing Use of Software Solutions to Manage Ground Operations

Increasing Automation at Airports

Increasing Usage for Military Related Purposes

Competitive Landscape



Cavotec SA

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co Ltd

John Bean Technologies Corp

TLD Group

Nandan GSE Private Limited (NGSE)

AERO Specialties

Mallaghan Engineering Ltd

TUG Technologies Corporation

IMAI Aero-Equipment Mfg.Co. Ltd.

GATE Ground Support Equipment

ITW GSE ApS

Charlatte America

Tronair Inc.

Airside GSE

NMC-Wollard, Inc.

Shenzhen CIMC-TianDa Airport Support Ltd.

ADELTE Group S.L.

Global Ground Support, LLC

Aviation GSE

GOLDHOFER Aktiengesellschaft

