TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 04/28/17 -- Guardian Strategic Income Fund (the "Fund") announces an indicative distribution for the following twelve months of $0.66 per unit ($0.055 per month). The indicative distribution is based upon the prevailing market conditions and the Manager's estimate of distributable cash flow for the year.

The Fund's investment objectives are:

1. to generate a sustained monthly, cash distribution; 2. to generate capital gains and preserve capital through strategies that profit, when appropriate, from rising or falling interest rates and widening or tightening credit spreads; and 3. to maintain low volatility and low correlation with traditional equity and fixed income markets.

